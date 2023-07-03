Was it a Pandemic of the Unvaccinated?

Bobbi Andera, a medical laboratory scientist and former Sanford Health employee whose specialty is regulatory compliance and coding, tells Dave Roetman why she doesn’t believe COVID-19 was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” She explains the guidance under which hospital patients less than 14 days past a vaccine dose were counted as unvaccinated, her doubts about vaccinating against a fast-mutating coronavirus in the middle of an outbreak, what she took from the Diamond Princess cruise ship outbreak, and why she says mass PCR testing drove up case counts without diagnosing illness. She also describes how COVID diagnosis codes and CMS reimbursement shaped hospital admissions, argues the real issue is mandates rather than personal choice, and recommends Dr. David Martin, Ed Dowd’s book “Cause Unknown” and a 2023 Montana blood-donation bill. First published July 3, 2023, before Andera was elected to the Legislature.

Topics: COVID-19, pandemic of the unvaccinated, vaccine mandates, mRNA vaccines, PCR testing, Diamond Princess, hospital coding, CMS reimbursement, remdesivir, medical freedom, Sanford Health, Montana HB 645 (2023), blood donation, Ed Dowd, Cause Unknown, Bobbi Andera

“If the rollout of injections was not for health reasons, and in fact may be causing detrimental effects on those who have taken it, what was it really for?” - Bobbi Andera

Show notes

Bobbi Andera joins Dave Roetman to explain why she doesn’t believe COVID-19 was a “pandemic of the unvaccinated.” She covers the 14-day rule for counting hospital patients as vaccinated, the Diamond Princess cruise ship outbreak, what PCR testing can and can’t tell you, and how COVID diagnosis codes and CMS reimbursement shaped hospital admissions.

Andera has a master’s degree and a bachelor’s degree in medical technology and is certified through AMT as a medical laboratory scientist. She served in the military as a medical laboratory journeyman, later worked at Sanford Health, and runs her own laboratory consulting company. First published July 3, 2023, before she was elected to the Legislature.

Update (Oct. 2026): Andera was elected to the South Dakota House from District 10 (Sioux Falls) in November 2024 and took office in January 2025. Her 2025 bill on conscience exemptions from certain vaccinations (HB 1223) failed on the House floor, 34-36. In 2026 her bill letting pharmacists dispense ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine under a written protocol (HB 1068) failed in the House 28-40, and her bill barring employers from requiring “genetic-based” vaccinations such as mRNA shots (HB 1163) failed 32-35. She lost the June 2, 2026 Republican primary. The Montana blood-donation bill she mentions, HB 645, had already been tabled in committee 19-1 in February 2023 and never became law. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Rep. Bobbi Andera, SD Legislature profile: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4731/Detail

South Dakota House District 10 election results, 2024 and 2026 (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_House_of_Representatives_District_10

Mentioned in the episode

Diamond Princess outbreak, scientific literature (”Challenges of COVID-19 outbreak on the cruise ship Diamond Princess docked at Yokohama, Japan,” 2020): https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC7731266/

Understanding RT-PCR (Thermo Fisher, “The Basics: RT-PCR”): https://www.thermofisher.com/us/en/home/references/ambion-tech-support/rtpcr-analysis/general-articles/rt--pcr-the-basics.html

SARS coronavirus vaccine study, 2012 (”Immunization with SARS coronavirus vaccines leads to pulmonary immunopathology on challenge with the SARS virus,” PLoS One): https://pmc.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/articles/PMC3335060/

Ed Dowd, “Cause Unknown: The Epidemic of Sudden Deaths in 2021 & 2022”: https://www.skyhorsepublishing.com/9781510776432/cause-unknown/

Montana HB 645 (2023), prohibiting certain blood and tissue donations: https://apps.montanafreepress.org/capitol-tracker-2023/bills/hb-645/

Update sources

2025 HB 1223, conscience exemptions from certain vaccinations: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26060

2026 HB 1068, dispensing of ivermectin and hydroxychloroquine: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26409

2026 HB 1163, genetic-based vaccination requirements: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27003

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: Welcome to the Making Waves podcast. Today we’re here with Bobbi Andera. Hi, Bobbi.

Bobbi Andera: Hi.

Dave Roetman: Thanks for being on the show.

Bobbi Andera: Thank you for having me.

Dave Roetman: You are a professional in clinical laboratory sciences, is that correct?

Bobbi Andera: That is correct.

Dave Roetman: So this is what you do for a living. This is your profession. So can you give us a little bit of background?

Bobbi Andera: Yeah. I received, well, at the time in the military it was called Medical Laboratory Journeyman. I received that back in 1991. I was in the military until 1996, and I continued on from there with my professional career. I’ve worked at probably 12 different hospitals in my lifetime.

Dave Roetman: You were intimately involved with internal testing at Sanford for PCR tests?

Bobbi Andera: Correct. COVID testing.

Dave Roetman: Could you give us a little bit of background about that? I mean, this is what you did.

Bobbi Andera: I was not actually in the lab testing it. What I did, because my emphasis is on regulatory compliance coding... So what I did was I would set up events for the testing to take place.

[01:15]

Dave Roetman: What makes a person vaccinated versus unvaccinated when they’re admitted to the hospital?

Bobbi Andera: During the middle of everything that was going on during this outbreak, the CDC did come out and did provide some guidelines for the hospitals that if you received the vaccination, and it was less than 14 days from receiving that vaccination (I’m not quite sure if it was first dose or second; I think it was first dose for those that are just single dose, and then it was second dose for those that had the double dose), if it was less than 14 days, you were considered unvaccinated.

Dave Roetman: Was there a pandemic of the unvaccinated?

Bobbi Andera: In my professional opinion, I do not believe so.

Dave Roetman: What was it about this outbreak that made you question how it was being handled?

Bobbi Andera: Well, there were three specific things. One of the first things was that they were calling it a coronavirus. Now, in my training, coronavirus basically means a cold. Not that it does now; in the early 2000s they added other chimeras, they added hybrids and influenza-like viruses as well, but in my opinion it was a cold. So you do not vaccinate for a cold. Why? Because cold viruses mutate at such a rapid rate, you would never be able to catch up with it.

[02:53]

Bobbi Andera: So that was my first question: Why are we vaccinating against a cold if it is a coronavirus? Why are we doing this, and why are we doing it during an outbreak? So it’s not even just vaccinating against it. It’s during an outbreak, which means the vaccine escape would have been even greater for the virus, because it’s always going to want to mutate, exponentially so.

Then the other thing that happened: February of 2020, the story about the Diamond Princess came out. The Diamond Princess basically was a cruise ship, and this cruise ship was stayed at port, which means it had to stay out at sea, and it could not port because there was a massive outbreak of COVID-19 on the ship. Now, the thing about it is, any scientist will tell you, this is the perfect experiment. You have people who are in close proximity with one another. They still have access to clean air outdoors. You also have the different age groups that would have been required for you to be able to say, okay, this age group was affected this way, this age group this way.

[04:10]

Bobbi Andera: Well, after all was said and done, there were approximately 1,321, give or take a few, people that were over the age of 70. The fatality rate only happened with those that were over the age of 70, or I would say the fatalities, not the fatality rate; the fatalities were over the age of 70. There were about seven of them, which puts it at 0.01.

When I heard about the Diamond Princess, I really began to question, wait a minute. This appears to be something that affects the elderly the worst, and maybe those with comorbidities, and maybe the really, really young with other issues. That was one thing that really, really caught my eye.

And the thing is that we also had to look at how it was being tested. They use real-time PCR to test for this virus. Well, basically what real-time PCR is, is it goes through several cycle revolutions. Put it in layman’s terms: if you compound a penny every day for 30 days, you’re going to get five million some-odd dollars at the end of 30 days. It is just exponential. Same thing happens with the virus.

[05:33]

Bobbi Andera: And by the way, the virus supposedly, or allegedly, was never isolated. So they used pieces, okay? And this happens, and I’m not saying that everybody has something isolated [?] and then you are able to identify the whole virus. In this case, it was this little snippet. And the thing about it is, all PCR does is amplify. It does not have the ability to diagnose. You have to take so many other things into consideration, which I’m sure the doctors were doing as well. But the thing is, what happened, and what this caused, was a massive increase in cases. So you see what’s happening here. So when you increase your cases, and on top of that, because you’re just looking for this snippet, it doesn’t mean you’re sick, doesn’t mean you’re going to give it to somebody else; it just means that whatever this snippet is, your body, or your blood, has this snippet in it.

[06:36]

Dave Roetman: Just for clarity, you’re talking about snippets of DNA?

Bobbi Andera: Correct. Then you have all of those people that were preemptively screened. It was unlike anything I’d ever seen, even during flu season. People don’t walk into a store and say, “We’re going to travel,” and we’re going to go ahead and do a test on you to make sure you’re negative for the flu. To me, it was unprecedented. So what happens when you’re testing, testing, testing, testing? You’re going to increase your cases. And those were those tickers at the bottom of CNN, MSNBC, all of them. That number, to me, was erroneously calculated, because you were testing people really with no symptoms.

Dave Roetman: How does PCR testing relate to hospitalizations?

Bobbi Andera: If a person was indicated to have this virus in them, and if they were symptomatic, then they would follow up with their doctor, of course. A lot of times these tests were taken in the ER. They could have been taken anywhere, but they’re taken in the ER, and then it would cause that patient to be admitted with a COVID infection admission, even though they may have been suffering from walking pneumonia or whatever. The AMA was very specific with the COVID diagnosis code. Once you were admitted with a COVID infection diagnosis or COVID-positive test diagnosis, and if subsequently you were put on a respirator, and subsequently you were put on remdesivir, whatever it was, the amount of reimbursement coming in from CMS was very high, in my opinion. It was really, really unbelievable.

[08:34]

Bobbi Andera: Many people at the beginning, from what I understand, if you came in and you had the sniffles, or if you had a little of this, little of that, or if you maybe had trouble breathing, whatever, you know, they were not actually admitting people until they got really, really bad, which, again, in my opinion, would not be appropriate, because if you have someone who has a sickness and they’re suffering, then you would want to be able to treat them for whatever is causing this ailment and to alleviate that particular symptom, whether it be breathing, whether it be headaches, whatever it is.

So there were a lot of hospitals out there, and I’m not saying Sanford or Avera or anything, this is just all across the board, there are a lot of hospitals out there that, when patients were at their worst, were turned away. And then that caused a lot of problems, with symptoms that then went into a much more acute presentation that needed immediate attention.

[09:48]

Bobbi Andera: So there was concern there when I was looking up the coding, because my emphasis, while I am a medical laboratory scientist, my emphasis is on regulation, coding and compliance. So I was looking at everything that was kind of swirling around, what the operational processes were and how they impacted one another. And I was seeing just a massive increase in reimbursement specifically for COVID and COVID-associated hospitalizations.

Dave Roetman: Where do you think things are going from here?

Bobbi Andera: Well, considering everything that we’ve talked about today, and the fact that as a scientist I did have concerns because things were not matching up for me, I would say: If the rollout of injections was not for health reasons, and in fact may be causing detrimental effects on those who have taken it, what was it really for?

I’d like to quote here, I think it’s Benjamin Franklin: “Those who would give up essential liberty to purchase a little temporary safety deserve neither liberty nor safety.” And this is concerning because a lot of things changed after these vaccine mandates were pushed out there. And it’s not for me to say someone should take it or not take it. That’s not this discussion. It’s all about whether or not someone should be forced to. And that’s where I have my sovereignty. That’s where I stand.

[11:24]

Bobbi Andera: I would like to give some recommendations for your listeners, if that’s okay.

Dave Roetman: Absolutely. Go ahead.

Bobbi Andera: Okay. The first recommendation I would like to give is Dr. David Martin. It is a video of him talking to the EU. He is a patent expert, and he found some very interesting information that I think everyone here could benefit from. Also, I would recommend Ed Dowd’s book, “Cause Unknown.” Ed Dowd is a former BlackRock managing director, and he saw a lot of trends. Those trends specifically translated to the actuaries coming up in 2021 with a 40% increase in all-cause mortality in the working group. I think this book will really shed light on a lot of that.

I would also like to let people know what’s happening now. In the Montana Legislature, there is a bill that is being pushed through. It has not officially been approved yet, but it is being pushed through. It is Bill 645. This bill specifically states that those people who were vaccinated are no longer allowed, and could face charges, if they donate any blood or any tissues. And then, last but not least, Pfizer has recently also posted a list of the potential side effects.

[12:53]

Dave Roetman: There’s a lot to think about. Yeah, this is far from over.

Bobbi Andera: Yeah, I think we’re all on a journey of truth. And the big thing right now is, we can’t sit here and play the blame game with the hospitals or the nurses or whatever. We really do have to move forward and think about: How can we make sure this doesn’t happen again? How can we make sure we are fully informed?

Dave Roetman: Bobbi, thank you for coming.

Bobbi Andera: Thank you for having me.