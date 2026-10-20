In 2022, South Dakota voters put Medicaid expansion into the state Constitution. The deal rested on a federal promise: Washington pays 90% of the cost. That promise is not in the U.S. Constitution. It is a line in a federal statute, and Congress can change it any year it chooses.

Amendment I asks a simple question. What happens if Washington breaks that promise? Right now, the answer is that South Dakota keeps paying, no matter the cost, because our Constitution says so. Amendment I changes that. It does not end Medicaid expansion. It puts an end date on the constitutional mandate, and that date arrives only if the federal share drops below 90%.

That is the whole amendment. If Washington keeps paying 90%, nothing changes. If Washington cuts its share, the trigger is Washington’s, not ours. Then the Legislature, answerable to the voters, decides what to do next. A locked-in mandate does not.

The money is not small. In the first year of expansion, the state’s share was about $16 million. By 2026 it was $34 million. That is more than double in two years. If Washington cut its share to the regular Medicaid match, the state would owe well over $100 million a year in new money. The sponsors put it plainly: every 10% Washington shifts onto South Dakota costs us about $36 million more each year.

Where would that money come from? Schools. Nursing homes. Law enforcement. Services for people with disabilities. Pierre does not have a spare $100 million sitting in a drawer.

Is a federal cut realistic? The federal debt stood at more than $40 trillion as of Oct. 15. In 2025, the U.S. House passed a bill that would have cut the expansion match from 90% to 80% for states that cover certain immigrants. That provision was dropped, but the debate is not over. A promise from a government $40 trillion in debt is not a guarantee. It is a hope.

There is also a question of priorities. Medicaid was built for poor children, pregnant women, the elderly, and the disabled. Expansion added a new group: working-age adults without disabilities, up to 138% of the poverty line. That is about $22,025 a year for a single person. In South Dakota’s early enrollment, 61% of them were single adults with no children. Washington pays 90% of the cost for this group. For everyone else on Medicaid, it pays about half.

The official pro statement says it well: expansion for able-bodied, working-age adults “should not have a guaranteed place at the front of the line if Washington stops paying its promised share.” That is putting first things first.

And a Medicaid card is not the same as a doctor’s appointment. Nationally, 74% of doctors accept new Medicaid patients. For private insurance, it is 96%.

Opponents point to the ballot title, which says the amendment “Repeals” expanded Medicaid coverage. That word comes from the Attorney General’s title, not from the amendment. Read the text. It adds one clause: the mandate runs until the federal share “is reduced below ninety percent.” Nothing else in the section changes.

The sponsors said the same on the record. Rep. Will Mortenson told the House, “Anyone who says that this measure repeals Medicaid expansion is misleading. It does not.” Sen. Casey Crabtree told the Senate committee, “To be clear, the proposed amendment does not eliminate Medicaid expansion.” Their votes back up their words. In January, a full repeal of expansion came to the House floor. It failed 27-39, and Mortenson and 15 other Amendment I sponsors voted no.

The Legislature treated this as a no-brainer. The House passed it 59-7. The Senate passed it 31-3. That is overwhelming support. If voters approve it, it takes effect July 1, 2027. If Washington keeps its word, it will never be triggered. So the question is simple: why would anyone oppose a plan for a promise that might be broken?

An ounce of prevention is worth a pound of cure. We should not wait for Congress to hand us a nine-figure bill before we decide who makes the call.

I am voting Yes on Amendment I. It is the responsible and prudent choice. If Washington breaks its promise, the trigger is Washington’s, and the decision should be ours.

Vote YES on Amendment I.

Dave Roetman, Sioux Falls

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