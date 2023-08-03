What Do We Do With the Budget Surplus, and How Can We Protect Ag Land?

Rep. Marty Overweg, a Republican farmer and ag businessman who represents District 21 in south central South Dakota, sits down with Dave Roetman out in the country, just east of a landmark 1909 church, to talk about the state’s roughly $100 million budget surplus and foreign ownership of farmland. Overweg says a surplus that size means “we are overtaxing our citizens,” argues the 2023 sales tax cut to 4.2% should go the rest of the way to 4%, and says there’s enough money that Gov. Kristi Noem could still go after the sales tax on food. He also describes his work with the governor’s committee on foreign ownership of ag land and an informal group convened by six farm organizations after the governor’s 2023 bill failed. China is “the flavor of the month,” he says, but South Dakota agriculture is so intertwined with foreign companies, from seed test plots to meatpackers to animal vitamins made in China, that lawmakers have to protect the land without shutting down the markets farmers depend on. Recorded in summer 2023.

Topics: state budget surplus, overtaxation, sales tax cut, Partridge Amendment, 4.2% sales tax, food tax, Gov. Kristi Noem, federal money, community support providers, nursing homes, teachers, state workers, foreign ownership of agricultural land, China, CFIUS-SD, farm groups, Farm Bureau, Farmers Union, property rights, seed technology, meatpackers, livestock nutrition, District 21, Marty Overweg

“I simply think we are overtaxing our citizens if we have $100 million in excess.” - Rep. Marty Overweg

Show notes

Rep. Marty Overweg (R-District 21) joins Dave Roetman to talk about South Dakota’s roughly $100 million budget surplus and what to do about foreign ownership of farmland. Overweg says there are only two ways to get a surplus, federal money or overtaxing, and that the state is overtaxing its citizens. He wants the sales tax cut taken the rest of the way down to 4% and says the money is there to take the sales tax off food. On foreign ownership, he talks about the governor’s committee and an informal group of six farm organizations working on a better approach after the governor’s 2023 bill failed, and he warns that South Dakota agriculture is too intertwined with foreign seed companies, packers and suppliers to just shut everything down.

Recorded in summer 2023.

Update (Oct. 2026): The 2023 cut Overweg co-sponsored (HB 1137) lowered the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4.2%, but only through June 30, 2027. A 2026 bill to make it permanent (SB 195, which he also co-sponsored) died in the Senate on a 17-17 tie and failed again on reconsideration, 16-17. Lawmakers instead passed SB 245, which sends the 0.3-point increase to a new homeowner property tax reduction fund when the rate goes back to 4.5% in July 2027. In November 2024, voters rejected Initiated Measure 28, which would have ended the state sales tax on food and other items sold for human consumption, 69% to 31%. On farmland, the Legislature passed HB 1231 in 2024, and Gov. Noem signed it that March. It bans people, companies and governments from China, Cuba, Iran, North Korea, Russia and Venezuela from owning South Dakota ag land, with narrow lease exceptions, and in 2026 SB 40 added a penalty for failing to report foreign ownership. Overweg is now the House assistant majority leader. He advanced from the June 2, 2026, Republican primary, and he and Jim Halverson are the only candidates on the Nov. 3 ballot for District 21’s two House seats. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Rep. Marty Overweg, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4799/Detail

Foreign ownership of agricultural land, SD Department of Agriculture and Natural Resources: https://danr.sd.gov/aboutdanr/foreignownedagland.aspx

Mentioned in the episode

2023 SB 185, the governor’s bill to create a CFIUS-South Dakota board (failed in the Senate, 11-23): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/23951

2023 HB 1137, the sales tax cut from 4.5% to 4.2%: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/24099

Update sources

2026 SB 195, making the 4.2% rate permanent (failed in the Senate): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27010

2026 SB 245, the homeowner property tax reduction fund: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27158

Initiated Measure 28 (2024), Ballotpedia: https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Initiated_Measure_28,_Prohibit_Food_and_Grocery_Taxes_Initiative_(2024)

2024 HB 1231, restrictions on ownership of agricultural land: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25259

Noem signs ban on foreign-owned ag land (South Dakota Searchlight, March 4, 2024): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2024/03/04/noem-signs-ban-on-foreign-owned-ag-land-lawmakers-busy-as-final-week-begins/

2026 SB 40, foreign ownership reporting compliance: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26744

2026 South Dakota House District 21 Republican primary results (Decision Desk HQ): https://votes.decisiondeskhq.com/races/2026-06-02/south-dakota-state-house-21-republican-primary

Meet the Candidates: Marty Overweg (SDPB, Sept. 1, 2026): https://www.sdpb.org/2026-09-01/meet-the-candidates-marty-overweg

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Marty Overweg, District 21 House.

Dave Roetman: When I asked for directions to come here, he said, turn east at the grocery store.

Marty Overweg: And I said, come to the old grocery store. And you said, well, where is it, what’s the address? I said, right east of the big church. And it is. It’s a big old... yeah, there’s a big old church here. At the time it was built, it was the biggest building, I think, within so many miles [?]. It was huge. It was built in 1909. Huge church.

Dave Roetman: It’s a landmark.

Marty Overweg: It’s a landmark. Yeah, I have a friend of mine who flies the helicopter, the ambulance helicopter out of Sanford. He says that when the weather gets so rough, they use this as a marker when they’re going to Platte or Gregory, so they know exactly where they are. It stands out.

Dave Roetman: That’s cool.

Marty Overweg: Yeah, it is.

Dave Roetman: We have a nice [?] $96 million surplus. What do you think about that? [?]

Marty Overweg: Well, there’s only one way to get a surplus for government. You know, one way is, yeah, we have a lot of money, fictitious [?] money, coming from Washington. That’s taxpayers’ money, and citizens of South Dakota have a hard time believing once in a while that Washington money is their money, but it’s the same. And the other way is to overtax. And I simply think we are overtaxing our citizens if we have $100 million in excess. Surplus is fine, but $100 million? You know, I have a hard time coming back from Pierre when I look at my constituents, who’ll ask me... You know, we told the CSPs, the community support providers, the nursing homes, the teachers, our state workers, we said, hey, we did what we could, and I believe we did. And then we come back and we’ve got $100 million in surplus. I think we did do all we could. I think it’s just simply overtaxed. So I hope this next session we take this and we learn from it, and at least we can get the other two points off the sales tax, to get that down to 4%.

[02:14]

Dave Roetman: You anticipated my question. The Partridge Amendment was supposed to kick in to drop the sales tax by 0.5%, but that didn’t happen. Instead, we got a 0.3% reduction.

Marty Overweg: Yeah, well, I think actually the Partridge Amendment was supposed to also take it down in increments, right? If we hit it, it was so much a year, or over a period of four years. But we hit it, and we hit way past it, you know. We should have... it should have moved to 4%, a total of a half-cent reduction. But the only reason it did is it was political. I mean, people have to win up there, and, you know, it has to be partially their idea. They had to own part of it, and that’s where we come. I don’t think there’s going to be any problem in the next session, or even the one after that, of getting it down to 4%.

Dave Roetman: So you think it definitely will be?

Marty Overweg: I think definitely. I think it’s going to happen, yes, because I think it should happen. Why tax when there’s $100 million? It’s one time. It’s one-time money, I get that, but, you know, it still needs to come down.

[03:17]

Dave Roetman: It is the people’s money.

Marty Overweg: It is the people’s money. In fact, if you want to look at it this way, if we’re going to have that much of a surplus, the governor could actually... Governor Noem could actually still go after her food tax and take the sales tax off food. There’s enough money there to pay for it.

Dave Roetman: Why not both?

Marty Overweg: Well, if she’s serious about it, which I hope she is, if she’s serious about lowering more taxes, let’s go. Let’s go talk about it.

Dave Roetman: One issue we can discuss is foreign ownership of ag in South Dakota. So you were on a governor’s committee to deal with foreign ownership of ag, and also an informal committee composed of six farm groups. What are those six farm groups?

Marty Overweg: Well, it’d be soybean, corn, pork producers, cattle producers, Farm Bureau and Farmers Union.

Dave Roetman: And this is an unofficial committee to discuss what?

Marty Overweg: And I might be missing... I apologize if I’m missing somebody else who’s part of that group, but they’re the ones that asked for it. I don’t know if you remember, this past session the governor had a bill, a foreign ownership bill, that got pretty well stomped on. It didn’t go through. Nobody was really comfortable with it. None of the six farm groups liked it. And so they felt if they didn’t like her bill, they should probably try at least to come up with something of their own, and they invited me to join with them. Some other legislators are on there. We have realtors on there. We have a lot of different areas.

[04:48]

Dave Roetman: It’s good to have more stakeholders.

Marty Overweg: Oh, yeah.

Dave Roetman: Everyone has their say in it [?], and nobody’s blindsided, and they can all come to a mutual agreement.

Marty Overweg: Yep. And so we’re just looking: do we go after legislation? Can we go after legislation? What is constitutional? And it brings us back to property rights again, you know? You’re telling someone who they can and can’t sell their land to. The governor’s been very proactive on this, and I thank her for that. I just would like to widen it a little bit more than just China. You know, China’s the flavor of the month, but we have other countries coming in, and we’re so entwined in each other. You know, most of our... the seed technology for corn and beans, a lot of that is coming from foreign ownership, because they can plant year-round, where we’re seasonal. So they have land out here that they run test plots on, to see how it grows actually in our climate. Pork, I mean, we are so intertwined with China on pork, and on cattle the same thing. You know, we have packers that are owned... we need them. You know, if a hog gets butchered in South Dakota, it’s most likely being butchered by a foreign company. And when that happens, you know, they’re also shipping that meat, so we’re a worldwide market. Well, you can’t just shut stuff down. I’m in the nutrition business for animals, and I can tell you right now, most of the vitamins... I don’t think we have a vitamin plant making vitamin packs [?] in America. Most of it comes from China. So just to say we can’t do anything with them is pretty short-sighted. So we have to be careful of what we do, you know, while we also protect.

[06:35]

Dave Roetman: Marty, thank you for being on the Making Waves podcast.

Marty Overweg: Thank you.

Dave Roetman: It was fun. I love this. It was fun coming out here.

Marty Overweg: Well, I’m glad. I’m glad you get out here once, in the country, far away from any stoplight.

Dave Roetman: I’ll do it again.

Marty Overweg: Sounds good.