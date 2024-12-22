What is a Convention of States, anyway?

Shirlee Meier, South Dakota state director of Convention of States Action, and Aaron Levisay, a Convention of States district captain, join Dave Roetman to explain the push for a Convention of States resolution in South Dakota. They trace the movement from Robert Natelson’s scholarship to its founding by Mark Meckler and Michael Farris, and walk through how an Article V convention works: 34 states to call it, and 38 states to ratify any amendment that comes out of it. Meier answers the “runaway convention” worry, describes how support in Pierre has grown over almost ten years of lobbying, and explains how delegates would be picked and paid. Levisay argues that only constitutional amendments can permanently rein in the administrative state, using the Department of Education as his example, because DOGE, a good Congress or a good Supreme Court won’t last forever.

Topics: Convention of States, Article V convention, constitutional amendments, Convention of States Action, runaway convention, administrative state, Department of Education, 10th Amendment, South Dakota Legislature, 34 states to call, 38 states to ratify, Robert Natelson, Mark Meckler

“The way you get rid of the Department of Education so that not only it gets defunded, but that it never comes back, is you make an amendment to the Constitution as part of your fiscal situation or limited government. And you say it’s illegal to exist.” - Aaron Levisay, Convention of States district captain

Show notes

Recorded in December 2024 in a noisy coffee shop. Cleaning up the audio muddled a few words, so if a line sounds rough, that’s the recording, not your ears.

Guests

Shirlee Meier, South Dakota state director, Convention of States Action (shirleej.meier@cosaction.com, 605-940-0575)

Aaron Levisay, Convention of States district captain (District 13) and a 29-year military veteran

“Freedom is never more than one generation away from extinction. We didn’t pass it to our children in the bloodstream. It must be fought for, protected, and handed on for them to do the same.” - Ronald Reagan

Update (October 2026)

Since this conversation, the Convention of States resolution came closer than ever in Pierre, and it still fell short. In 2026, SJR 503 (Sen. Jim Mehlhaff and Rep. Brian Mulder, prime sponsors) passed Senate State Affairs 8-1 and the full Senate 25-9 on Jan. 26. House State Affairs then deferred it to the 41st day 7-5 on Feb. 11 after a 6-6 do-pass vote. Supporters smoked it out to the House floor on Feb. 17, but the House defeated it 29-38 on Feb. 18, with 3 excused. South Dakota has still not passed the Convention of States application.

Links

Convention of States Action: https://conventionofstates.com/

SJR 503 (2026) bill page, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26775

SJR 503 House roll call, Feb. 18, 2026 (29-38): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Vote/83841

Convention of States SD update on SJR 503: https://conventionofstates.com/news/sd-2026

Meet your District 13 captain, Aaron Levisay (COS Action, 2021): https://conventionofstates.com/news/meet-your-district-13-captain-aaron-levisay

The U.S. Constitution, full text including Article V (National Archives): https://www.archives.gov/founding-docs/constitution-transcript

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Shirlee Meier and Aaron Levisay from Convention of States Action. Welcome, Shirlee and Aaron.

Aaron Levisay: Good morning. Good morning.

Dave Roetman: You represent the organization Convention of States Action, correct?

Shirlee Meier: Yes, that is correct.

Dave Roetman: Well, this is an organization which is trying to... Pass a Convention of States legislation in South Dakota.

Shirlee Meier: That is correct.

Dave Roetman: Now there are some other organizations that also promote the Convention of States [?]. Can you tell us what the distinction is?

Shirlee Meier: Basically there used to be, at one time when I first joined Convention of States, there used to be three Convention of States organizations. They have gone away, and there’s only one now, and that is Convention of States Action, which was started by Mark Meckler and Michael Farris in 2014.

Dave Roetman: Hey, Aaron, could you tell us how the Convention of States movement started? Yeah.

Aaron Levisay: Well really, the Convention of States movement began as an organized political activity after really the scholarship and research by a now retired law professor, Robert Natelson. But basically, it was born out of that scholarship of understanding what Article V is, which I know you’ll ask about. Mark Meckler, in August of 2013, along with Michael Farris, started Convention of States Action. And that month was really big, so that was sort of the, it was sort of like, they’re kind of the successor to the Tea Party movement, if you remember from 2009 on over. And then at the same time, and without them knowing, the radio host and author, Mark Levin, also came out with The Liberty Amendments in that same month, August of 2013. But that’s basically when it began was 11 years ago.

Dave Roetman: Shirlee, what is the Convention of States and what is your goal?

Shirlee Meier: Convention of States Action, we are a grassroots volunteer organization, and we want to restore our Constitution. Many people don’t realize it, but basically we live under two constitutions. We live under the constitution that our founding fathers gave us, which is small in that, and we live under the one that the courts have established in that. And that is about four inches thick. And it is the U.S. Constitution. It is the one that Washington goes by. Not the one that people, the common everyday people think of. This small little pamphlet. There are two. We want to return to the first one that our founding fathers gave us. And our goal is to make amendments to the Constitution and set some of those things that our founding fathers put that aren’t clear and make them clear so that people understand what they’re saying. And that is a big problem because a lot of people... They love the Constitution and I love it too, but they don’t read it and they don’t understand it. They go by what they hear instead of studying the Constitution and knowing what it says. They don’t. And I’ll tell you alone, too, that a lot of people do not know. There is a law in the United States of America that every state, every school is supposed to teach the Constitution one week in September. That is a federal law. Do you know how many of them do it? Almost none. The only ones that do it are those that homeschool [?]. That is why our people do not understand the Constitution because it’s not taught. They don’t understand it, or if it is taught, they give it about five minutes and that’s it. And you can’t do that in order to understand the Constitution. Many people have never even read the Constitution, any parts of it. So, our goal is to bring back what our founding fathers put in place and get rid of this big monster that we have that’s about three inches thick and go back to that. And make it so that the grassroots, the people, understand the Constitution. And they can say, of course, when we say we the people, right now it’s not we the people, even though they say it. A lot of it is hidden behind all these different organizations that are running.

Aaron Levisay: And if I could add too, Dave, what Shirlee is saying is so completely true. Article V is right smack dab in the middle of the Constitution. The Constitution is the Preamble, 7 Articles, and 27 Amendments. Okay, Article V is right 143 words, and it was... Completely without contradiction voted on September 15, 1787 by all of the founding fathers. Every federalist and every anti-federalist all agreed that the people should be able to amend the Constitution directly, not just Congress. So there’s two methods if you go and look at it. Now, because we haven’t been using it for 150 plus years. That doesn’t mean that the Founding Fathers didn’t intend us to use it, and if there was ever a time to be using it, it’s now. But that’s why Convention of States Action exists, because you have to get all the states on board for it to happen. You need 34 states to initiate a direct amending convention. Not a constitutional convention. The amending convention. And then even after you would get all the delegates there, then they would still have to send it to 38 states to ratify any amendments that come out of it. But that’s why Convention of States Action exists.

[06:16]

Dave Roetman: One of the criticisms I’ve heard about Convention of States or Article V Convention is that if you form this Convention, it would be out of control. That it would go do stuff that we don’t like, as conservatives. This has suddenly become a runaway convention, so what would you say to the critics?

Shirlee Meier: Okay, a lot of people don’t understand, and I’m going to start with, number one, if you read Article V in the Constitution, a convention is called, it’s for proposing. Amendments to this Constitution. You’re just proposing them at that time. You are not making an amendment, you’re just proposing them. And in order to do anything, there are a lot of checks and balances that have to be done. First of all, you have to get 34 [?] states to basically pass the same resolution calling for the convention. That’s 34 states. Then your state selects the delegates that are going to go. They also give them their commission as to what they can do, what they cannot do, and that they send them to a place to convene. And they do, just like your state legislatures and those in Washington, they break up into committees and they come up with the amendments and the wording. Once they come up to it in order for any of those amendments to come out of a convention. Each amendment has to be approved by 26 states. Once they’re approved by 26 states, then they go back to the states for ratification. You cannot change the wording or anything on those amendments after it has come out of the convention because if they try to, that amendment is dead and void. The amendments, each one, has to be approved by 38 states in order to become part of the Constitution. And that. That is the whole process. There’s checks and balances. For them to say, run away, number one, Article V does not give them that. If they say it’s going to run away or you’re going to write a whole new constitution, I got a news one. You know what? Congress could write a whole new constitution to mark what they wanted to. If they really wanted to, it doesn’t call a convention. Washington could say, OK, we’re on board. We want to write a whole new constitution. They could do it right there in Washington. They don’t need to call a convention. And they could do that, right?

Dave Roetman: You’ve been working on this project for some time, almost 10 years? Ten years. Do you have any confidence that it’s going to pass in South Dakota? Oh yes, I do.

Shirlee Meier: I think it will. There’s one thing about this that our founding fathers said. They did not expect it to happen overnight. Even what they did not happen overnight. And it’s not going to happen. It’s going to take years and that for it to happen. Just like getting rid of slavery took years. Many of them thought they could do it right away. It took years. And if you study the history of the different amendments that we have, like the 17th Amendment, do you know that took 90 some years for that to come into being? Whether it’s good or not, but a lot of these amendments did not happen overnight, and it takes years, and for them to happen. But I honestly do, and I think this year is a good year for us. I could be wrong, just like I’ve been wrong before.

[10:06]

Dave Roetman: As the support for Article V for the convention states increased over the years, can you tell us how it started?

Shirlee Meier: Yes it did, here in South Dakota. It started out when I first joined and the first year I went to Pierre [?]. There were two of us there. Myself and Dave Schneider, our regional director. And the next year it got a little better and it’s gradually increased. It has increased greatly. I think it will increase more and more as people get more confident. It is really a letdown for people when you believe in something and you’re working hardcore and you go to Pierre. You do all the things that they put work in and you have some legislators who sabotage you and just kind of basically stab you in the back and that that hurts a lot of grassroots. They got, they don’t like it and they don’t forget. I think that’s one of the reasons you saw such a big turn in this last election is because some of the things that some of them pulled and have pulled don’t go over with the grassroots.

Dave Roetman: What happens? When this passes. I mean, what does South Dakota have to do? Who selects the delegates to go to this kind of convention [?]? And how do we pay for it? I mean, it’s obviously, it’s going to cost money. [?]

Shirlee Meier: Number one, we have, and I’m hoping to bring it this year that I don’t know if we will or not, we are looking at it. I can tell you our resolution has been drafted. We are also drafting a bill and a resolution. The bill would be the crimes and penalties that would happen to the commissioners. The other resolution is the criteria for the selection of the commissioners that would go to the convention. The state’s legislatures are the ones who determine that, and like I said, we are drafting. They’re being drafted now. Whether we will present them this year, I don’t know yet. Or will present them next year. But the state legislators are the ones who select them. They make the determinations in this. They’re the ones who select. It does not have to be a legislator. It does not have to be a lawyer. It can be every day Joe Blow, who they all know and have checked out. And approve someone that they trust that would go. What we’re [?] is they would pay, the states would pay for them when they go. They would probably send three. Three is about it. They could send only two. That they would have to pay their per diem and their lodging and all this for the time at the convention. So the state legislatures are the ones who do that. Once we pass here in South Dakota, the next step is to look to see because there are those that would love to rescind the resolution. So we have to be vigilant and make sure that we do not let that happen and that we stay active. And that’s one of the things is we want people to be active, not only for this, but we want to be involved in other things too. Since we are not a passed state, our lawyers and that, and those are some of the people that are paid by us as our lawyers, they tell us that legally we cannot back certain bills and that that we would like to and stand up because of the legal qualifications behind it. Once we’re passed, we can. And I don’t know all the legalities, I just go by what our lawyers say. Then we want to be involved in that, and we want to back other legislation that happens in Pierre. We want to have a voice. We want to have a voice then.

Dave Roetman: Aaron, why do we need an Article V at all?

Aaron Levisay: Well Dave, the main reason is because there’s, well, I mean the main reason is because we’re basically under two constitutions right now. The one that we learned about when we were in elementary school, and even then, as Shirlee mentioned, not very well. Onward. And then the real one, which is basically the Constitution. As sort of their front cover but really the bulk of it is a bunch of regulations made unconstitutionally by the administrative state in Washington, D.C. For over a hundred years and then completely erroneous and unconstitutional Supreme Court decisions, quite frankly. So... Everybody is always saying, we need to bring things back to the states, we need to bring things back to the states. Well, that only becomes a thing where you wish something would happen unless you can effectuate it, right? Well, the only way for that to happen, it can’t be done by one man, it can’t be done by one Congress, it can’t be done by a trifecta, it can’t be done by five really great Supreme Court justices. It can only be done by amendments to the Constitution, by the people themselves acting through their states, like it says in Article V, to bring it back, to make the amendments, to force the administrative state to give up power. The only thing stronger than the administrative state right now is not the Supreme Court. I know everybody thinks that. You’re not going to have Justice Clarence Thomas forever. You’re just not. The man’s a great guy, but he’s not going to live forever. You’re not always going to have the president and the Congress that you want. So what do? You put in amendments by the people directly, and they get ratified. Then you’ve forced the administrative state. To stop doing what it’s doing because it’s illegal to do what it’s doing. I always make this point. How many people want to get rid of the Department of Education? And I ask that every time we have these meetings and they say, we do. And then I ask, all right, how do you do that? And they said, you defund them. And I says, yeah, but then the next one will happen. It’ll just refund them. So what are you going to do? And they kind of look quizzically. And I said, this is a trick question on purpose. I said, the way you get rid of the Department of Education so that not only it gets defunded, but that it never comes back, is you make an amendment to the Constitution as part of your fiscal situation or limited government. And you say it’s illegal to exist. Therefore, no future Congress will be able to put an appropriation for it because it will be illegal for them to do so. Education is a state function. So the only way to really, permanently, quote-unquote, bring power back to the people through their individual states. It’s through the Article V Amendment process. Otherwise, it’s just a matter of time before government goes back up again.

[17:20]

Dave Roetman: One of the gripes [?] that people have had of the Article V constitutional amendment is that we have a government now that is going to do some major [?] for us. We have Elon Musk and his DOGE. Well, as you mentioned, we’ve had the Chevron deference has been removed. What? It. Yes. What’s the point of this? And you asked that question, but could you address the fact that we are actually moving now to trim [?] the government?

Aaron Levisay: We are, and that’s good. But again, President Trump, Elon Musk, Vivek Ramaswamy, DOGE, won’t be there forever. There will be another era in American history. Just like there was another American era after the founding fathers. It was their bratty kids that started doing all this stupid stuff. I’m serious. Actually, Lincoln, they always used to call him founder’s son. He’s actually more like the founder’s grandson. And anyway, so it’s going to happen again. So how do you ward off about it? You ward it off by having the amendments there. Look how much we have just over the First Amendment, which is from the beginning. And we’re still fighting that, but at least it’s there. Look at the countries that don’t have that. Pretty much they say yes we’ve got free speech but then they don’t because another era came in another generation came in and ever didn’t care or whatever so this is why you need the amendments to lock it in there.

Dave Roetman: Argentina being a good example. They had Peronism for decades, and now they’ve got Milei, but it took them a hundred years.

Aaron Levisay: But once Milei is gone, they can go right back. They can go right back, and so that’s the thing. That’s why this was in, and that’s why this was voted on without contradiction by every single founding father.

Shirlee Meier: Where education is concerned, our founding fathers never dreamed that it would be like this and be a central thing. And according to the Constitution, Congress only has 15 enumerated powers. Everything else belongs to the states under the 10th Amendment. But the 10th Amendment has basically lost its teeth because Washington has taken them away and the people have let Washington take our money, the state’s money. Put it into a big bureaucracy up there, like the Department of Education, and then the Department of Education says, you get X amount of dollars, but only if you teach this, and this. That is not the way our founding fathers met. We want to break that up. Bring it back to the states, all the things back to the states that the states have given up their rights. Because people say, the 10th Amendment, yeah, we got it, but it has no teeth to it. There is no education as to the Constitution is so vital to teach the people. Many people know little bits and that and they quote the Constitution, but they don’t have any understanding of it and what it stands for and what it is meant to do. That is one of our responsibilities, to educate people, to tell them, even the legislatures, many legislatures, I would lay you dollars to donuts that they had never read the Constitution in its entirety. They’d never read it. They’d never read the... They’ll have rights. We want to go back to that, back to where the people can rule and live nicely. [?] Yeah, where the people rule and get rid of all this nonsense and this money behind the back and the tables and underneath the table and that get back to where the people have a say. Right now they don’t basically have a say and if you don’t make amendments and straighten this stuff out and put it in there. This ain’t just gonna go back to the same old thing, just like any executive order. They’re worthless.

[21:16]

Aaron Levisay: I have one more thing, Dave, that you should just know that Shirlee was actually born during Constitution Week, so it’s literally in her blood.

Dave Roetman: All this would be an exciting... It’s a great thing to get involved with and it would reshape the very nature of our government. How can people help? How can they get involved?

Shirlee Meier: They can sign our petition. They can go to www.conventionofstates.com. They can sign the petition. They can get involved. And we do not pay people to get involved. I am not paid even though there is out there that we get paid. No, I am not paid. I do this. On my own. I supply all my own materials and everything. Convention of States, we actually, Convention of States only has about 45 to 50 paid employees as our attorneys on website and all this necessary stuff nationwide We volunteer. We volunteer our time. It’s because I believe in it wholeheartedly. I have checked into other organizations in that and this is where I landed and I’ve been spending my time and my money and my effort because I believe in it. And I believe this is the only way that we’re going to save this country because if you leave it to the politicians, they’re not going to save it. And I say politicians because that’s what we have. A lot of them are politicians. We have very, very few statesmen. It is very necessary if we want to save this country and save our Constitution and stay a free people. Otherwise, we’re not going to. We’re going to go the way of Russia and China and a few of these other things, and you don’t want that. We need to stand up and speak up.

Aaron Levisay: Everything she said.

Dave Roetman: Thank you so much for being with us. Aaron. Shirlee. Thank you. This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been here with Shirlee Meier and Aaron Levisay from the Convention of States South Dakota. Convention of States Action.

Shirlee Meier: Convention of States Action.