By David Roetman
Before you vote on Amendment L, you should know about one of the players that is paying to defeat it.
The Fairness Project was created in 2015 by a California health-care workers union, SEIU-UHW. The union’s board voted to put up to $4 million from the sale of its San Francisco building into it. In 2018 the union lent it $3 million. In 2020 it forgave $2 million of that loan. The group’s own website says it was “born out of the labor movement.” The union’s ties never ended: the same man has served as the group’s unpaid president on every tax return from 2015 through 2024, and a current board member sits on SEIU-UHW’s executive committee.
Legally, it is a 501(c)(4) “social welfare” nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. Its mailing address is a D.C. post office box. Its South Dakota spending filings list a Sioux Falls suite that the office providers’ own listings advertise as a virtual office. It has grown fast, from $2.2 million in revenue in 2015 to $33.3 million in 2024.
Where does that money come from? The group won’t tell you. It reported $85.2 million in contributions from 2015 through 2024, and every donor name and dollar amount on its public IRS donor schedule is private. Its tax returns also state that it does not make its financial statements public.
Some of the money can be traced through other groups’ tax returns. Three funds run by the Arabella network, Hopewell, Sixteen Thirty and North, gave it about $7.2 million. Global Impact gave $5.6 million. Our American Future Action gave $1.79 million. The Open Society Action Fund – that is Soros - gave $750,000.
That secrecy has drawn attention. In November 2025 Nebraska’s attorney general sued the Fairness Project and others, alleging illegal indirect foreign contributions to Nebraska ballot committees. Those are allegations, not findings, and the case is pending.
The group calls itself “nonprofit, nonpartisan.” Its own website also says, “We’re running progressive policies in red states — and we’re winning.” Take it at its word. It says ballot measures matter most “when a state’s legislators have blocked popular legislation,” and a higher bar for amending a constitution gets in the way of that plan. So, it fights those proposals wherever they appear. Its tax returns show grants to campaigns against raising the bar for ballot measures in Arkansas, Ohio, North Dakota and Missouri.
Now it’s South Dakota’s turn, again.
The committee fighting Amendment L, called L No, reported raising $2,208,520 through Oct. 19. The Fairness Project supplied $1,697,000 of it, 77 percent. Add the National Education Association’s $500,000, and two Washington organizations account for 99.5 percent of L No’s money. Itemized donations from individual South Dakotans: none.
On top of that, the Fairness Project reported $259,985.16 in spending of its own against L. Its total effort: $1,956,985.16. The entire Yes side has reported $93,458.80. That is about 21 to 1.
This is not its first South Dakota campaign. It put $385,191.33 into defeating Amendment C, our last 60 percent proposal, in 2022, and $343,404.69 into the 2022 Medicaid expansion amendment. With Amendment L, that’s about $2.7 million in three fights over our constitution.
L No’s defenders will point out that Sen. John Thune’s leadership PAC gave the Yes side $40,000. True, and it’s right there in the public filings. But Heartland Values PAC belongs to South Dakota’s own senator and is registered with the Federal Election Commission under its own name. Even counting it, the whole Yes campaign has raised a fraction of the money, and none of it comes from ‘California Billionaires.’ The rest of the Yes money comes from people and groups in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Hartford, Harrisburg, Worthing, Lake Norden, Highmore, Selby and Chancellor.
Amendment L asks a simple question: should changing our constitution take 60 percent of the vote? I say yes. Our Constitution is the foundation of our government. Changing it should take broad agreement among South Dakotans, not one well-funded ad campaign paid for by a Washington group that won’t name its donors.
Vote YES on Amendment L.
Sources
SD Secretary of State, L No Pre-General report (filed 10/19/26): total income $2,208,520; no itemized individual contributions: Doc 118338.
Fairness Project Ballot Question Contribution Statements to L No, $1,697,000 (8/20–10/14/26): Doc 6727, Doc 6725, Doc 6726, Doc 6728, Doc 6729, Doc 6730.
National Education Association contribution statement, $500,000 (9/23/26): Doc 6731.
Fairness Project communication expenditures against L, $259,985.16 (9/2–9/24/26), “educational information about amendment L”; Sioux Falls filing address: Doc 109999, Doc 110011, Doc 110017, Doc 110062, Doc 110063.
Save our South Dakota Constitution (Yes) reports, $93,458.80 total, including Heartland Values PAC $40,000 (10/21/26): Doc 114250, Doc 118444, Doc 118446.
FEC, Heartland Values PAC (C00409003), John Thune leadership PAC: fec.gov.
Fairness Project spending vs. Amendment C (2022), South Dakotans for Fair Elections, $385,191.33 cash and in-kind: Doc 63235, Doc 71371.
Fairness Project support for Amendment D (2022 Medicaid expansion), South Dakotans Decide Healthcare, $343,404.69 (2020–2022): Doc 55534, Doc 58481, Doc 63084, Doc 72430, Doc 76490.
SEIU-UHW Resolution 16-15 (6/3/2015, up to $4M to form the Fairness Project) and Resolution 32-20 (12/4/2020, $3M loan, $2M forgiven); SEIU-UHW LM-2 2020 (Jimenez on executive committee): Resolution 32-20 (PDF), LM-2 2020.
Fairness Project IRS Form 990s, EIN 37-1779557, TY2015–2024: 501(c)(4) status; revenue $2,152,091 (2015) and $33,319,396 (2024); contributions $85,204,965 (2015–2024); Schedule B donors RESTRICTED; Schedule O: financial statements not made public; officers incl. President Steve Trossman (2015–2024) and board member Suzanne Jimenez; Schedule I grants to Protect AR Constitution, One Person One Vote (OH), North Dakota Citizens Protecting the Constitution and Protect Majority Rule (MO): ProPublica Nonprofit Explorer.
Grantor IRS 990s: Hopewell Fund ($4,426,658), Sixteen Thirty Fund ($2,773,000), North Fund ($10,000); Global Impact ($500,000 and $5,100,000); Our American Future Action ($1,750,000 and $35,000); Open Society Action Fund, $750,000 (TY2021 e-file 202223199349317682; TY2023 e-file 202433199349319003).
Open Society Action Fund is part of the Open Society network, and its board includes Alex Soros and Andrea Soros Colombel: https://www.opensocietyactionfund.org/. George Soros founded the Open Society Foundations: https://www.opensocietyfoundations.org/george-soros
Fairness Project website, home, /who-we-are/ and /our-mission/ (captured 10/28/26): “nonprofit, nonpartisan”; “We’re running progressive policies in red states — and we’re winning”; “We turn public will into public policy”; ballot measures matter “when a state’s legislators have blocked popular legislation”; “born out of the labor movement”: /who-we-are/, home page, /our-mission/.
519 West 22nd Street, Suite 100, Sioux Falls, advertised as a virtual-office address in Davinci Virtual and Dakota Virtual Office listings (provider claims).
State of Nebraska ex rel. Hilgers v. Wyss et al., Complaint, Madison County District Court, 11/5/2025; Nebraska Examiner, 11/5/2025. Allegations only; case pending.
Amendment L ballot explanation, SD Attorney General: atg.sd.gov.
David Roetman, “No Billionaires Here: The Real Money Question on Amendment L,” Making Waves (Substack), Oct. 6, 2026: https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/no-billionaires-here-the-real-money
Thank you for digging into this and sharing all the details! Very helpful!
Excellent breakdown Dave.
You did a good job of making it clear and irrefutable.