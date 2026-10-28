Making Waves with Dave Roetman

Making Waves with Dave Roetman

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Michelle R's avatar
Michelle R
11h

Thank you for digging into this and sharing all the details! Very helpful!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Dave Roetman
Theo's avatar
Theo
2h

Excellent breakdown Dave.

You did a good job of making it clear and irrefutable.

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Dave Roetman · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture