By David Roetman

Before you vote on Amendment L, you should know about one of the players that is paying to defeat it.

The Fairness Project was created in 2015 by a California health-care workers union, SEIU-UHW. The union’s board voted to put up to $4 million from the sale of its San Francisco building into it. In 2018 the union lent it $3 million. In 2020 it forgave $2 million of that loan. The group’s own website says it was “born out of the labor movement.” The union’s ties never ended: the same man has served as the group’s unpaid president on every tax return from 2015 through 2024, and a current board member sits on SEIU-UHW’s executive committee.

Legally, it is a 501(c)(4) “social welfare” nonprofit based in Washington, D.C. Its mailing address is a D.C. post office box. Its South Dakota spending filings list a Sioux Falls suite that the office providers’ own listings advertise as a virtual office. It has grown fast, from $2.2 million in revenue in 2015 to $33.3 million in 2024.

Where does that money come from? The group won’t tell you. It reported $85.2 million in contributions from 2015 through 2024, and every donor name and dollar amount on its public IRS donor schedule is private. Its tax returns also state that it does not make its financial statements public.

Some of the money can be traced through other groups’ tax returns. Three funds run by the Arabella network, Hopewell, Sixteen Thirty and North, gave it about $7.2 million. Global Impact gave $5.6 million. Our American Future Action gave $1.79 million. The Open Society Action Fund – that is Soros - gave $750,000.

That secrecy has drawn attention. In November 2025 Nebraska’s attorney general sued the Fairness Project and others, alleging illegal indirect foreign contributions to Nebraska ballot committees. Those are allegations, not findings, and the case is pending.

The group calls itself “nonprofit, nonpartisan.” Its own website also says, “We’re running progressive policies in red states — and we’re winning.” Take it at its word. It says ballot measures matter most “when a state’s legislators have blocked popular legislation,” and a higher bar for amending a constitution gets in the way of that plan. So, it fights those proposals wherever they appear. Its tax returns show grants to campaigns against raising the bar for ballot measures in Arkansas, Ohio, North Dakota and Missouri.

Now it’s South Dakota’s turn, again.

The committee fighting Amendment L, called L No, reported raising $2,208,520 through Oct. 19. The Fairness Project supplied $1,697,000 of it, 77 percent. Add the National Education Association’s $500,000, and two Washington organizations account for 99.5 percent of L No’s money. Itemized donations from individual South Dakotans: none.

On top of that, the Fairness Project reported $259,985.16 in spending of its own against L. Its total effort: $1,956,985.16. The entire Yes side has reported $93,458.80. That is about 21 to 1.

This is not its first South Dakota campaign. It put $385,191.33 into defeating Amendment C, our last 60 percent proposal, in 2022, and $343,404.69 into the 2022 Medicaid expansion amendment. With Amendment L, that’s about $2.7 million in three fights over our constitution.

L No’s defenders will point out that Sen. John Thune’s leadership PAC gave the Yes side $40,000. True, and it’s right there in the public filings. But Heartland Values PAC belongs to South Dakota’s own senator and is registered with the Federal Election Commission under its own name. Even counting it, the whole Yes campaign has raised a fraction of the money, and none of it comes from ‘California Billionaires.’ The rest of the Yes money comes from people and groups in Sioux Falls, Rapid City, Hartford, Harrisburg, Worthing, Lake Norden, Highmore, Selby and Chancellor.

Amendment L asks a simple question: should changing our constitution take 60 percent of the vote? I say yes. Our Constitution is the foundation of our government. Changing it should take broad agreement among South Dakotans, not one well-funded ad campaign paid for by a Washington group that won’t name its donors.

Vote YES on Amendment L.

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