What is the Future Fund? Small Town Nursing Homes Shutting Their Doors - What Can Be Do?

Assistant House Majority Leader Marty Overweg of District 21 joins Dave Roetman in the first week of the 2026 session to talk about the Future Fund and small-town nursing homes. Overweg explains that the Future Fund takes in about $24 million a year from employers’ unemployment insurance payments and is spent at the governor’s discretion, pointing to the $69 million in GOED and Future Fund money behind the new CJ Schwan’s plant in Sioux Falls. He makes the case for GOAC’s bill to put guardrails on the fund in state law, since the governor’s new executive order “can go away.” He then describes his bipartisan bill with Rep. Erik Muckey, prompted by Sanford closing the Good Sam nursing home in Corsica, to stop non-competes from blocking medical use of buildings sold in underserved areas and small towns. He closes with the budget reserve fight, the roughly 900 bills drafted, and the “governmental monsters” built with COVID money.

Topics: Future Fund, GOED, GOAC, legislative oversight, executive orders, CJ Schwan’s, Corsica nursing home, Good Samaritan Society, Sanford Health, non-compete clauses, rural health care, state budget reserve, COVID spending

“We built some governmental monsters with that money that were pretty easy to feed when we had the money. But now that we don’t have the money, they’re still hungry.” - Rep. Marty Overweg, Assistant House Majority Leader

Show notes

Recorded in January 2026, in the first week of South Dakota’s 2026 legislative session, a couple of days after Gov. Larry Rhoden’s Jan. 15 executive order on the Future Fund.

Guest

Rep. Marty Overweg (R-New Holland), District 21, Assistant House Majority Leader; co-chair of the interim Government Operations and Audit Committee (GOAC)

Assistant House Majority Leader Marty Overweg, District 21

Update (October 2026)

SB 1, the GOAC bill to put Future Fund guardrails in state law, died in Senate State Affairs. The committee split 4-4 on Jan. 16, then voted 5-4 on Jan. 26 to defer it to the 41st day. The rules Gov. Rhoden set in Executive Order 2026-03 (reimbursement-only grants, signed agreements, posting awards on OpenSD and twice-a-year reports to the appropriations committees) stay in place, but only as an executive order.

HB 1105, Overweg’s bipartisan bill with Rep. Erik Muckey to block deed restrictions and non-competes that keep former health care buildings from being used for care in underserved areas, passed the House 45-20 on Feb. 11. Sanford, Avera and Monument Health opposed it, and Senate Health and Human Services tabled it 5-0 on Feb. 25.

Corsica’s nursing home closed Nov. 30, 2025. In October 2026, the Corsica Development Corporation’s task force and Douglas County Memorial Hospital announced a deal to reopen the building as Prairie Winds Care Center, aiming for mid-2027 pending state and federal approval.

Overweg won renomination in the June 2 Republican primary and is on the Nov. 3 ballot for District 21’s two House seats.

Links

Rep. Marty Overweg, South Dakota Legislature: https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4799/Detail

South Dakota Legislature (bills, and video of committee meetings): https://sdlegislature.gov/

2026 SB 1, Future Fund guardrails (GOAC bill): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26538

2026 HB 1105, health care property restrictions in underserved areas (Overweg, prime sponsor): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/26581

Corsica leaders want nursing home to stay (KELOLAND, Jan. 15, 2026): https://www.keloland.com/keloland-com-original/corsica-leaders-want-nursing-home-to-stay/

Future Fund deadlock reflects deeper wedge over economic development in South Dakota (The Dakota Scout): https://www.thedakotascout.com/p/future-fund-deadlock-reflects-deeper

Company that hired state’s former head of economic development benefits from $69 million in aid (South Dakota Searchlight, Dec. 19, 2025): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2025/12/19/company-that-hired-states-former-head-of-economic-development-benefits-from-69-million-in-aid/

Update sources

Gov. Rhoden sets guardrails, outlines vision for South Dakota’s Future Fund (KOTA, Jan. 15, 2026): https://www.kotatv.com/2026/01/15/gov-rhoden-sets-guardrails-outlines-vision-south-dakotas-future-fund/

Future Fund oversight bill sent to 41st day after Senate panel vote (DRGNews, Jan. 26, 2026): https://drgnews.com/2026/01/26/future-fund-oversight-bill-sent-to-41st-day-after-senate-panel-vote/

House approves bill to prevent noncompete deals for former nursing homes (SDPB, Feb. 11, 2026): https://www.sdpb.org/politics/2026-02-11/house-approves-bill-to-prevent-noncompete-deals-for-former-nursing-homes

Corsica nursing home set to reopen after yearlong closure (Mitchell Republic, Oct. 13, 2026): https://www.mitchellrepublic.com/news/local/corsica-nursing-home-set-to-reopen-after-yearlong-closure

Meet the Candidates: Marty Overweg (SDPB, Sept. 1, 2026): https://www.sdpb.org/2026-09-01/meet-the-candidates-marty-overweg

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Marty Overweg. Marty, welcome.

Marty Overweg: Hey, thanks, Dave. It’s always good to be here. I’ve been here before and I enjoy it.

Dave Roetman: Could you tell us what district you represent, and what...

Marty Overweg: I represent District 21. I’m the assistant majority leader in the House of Representatives. I sit and chair on the Ag and Natural Resources Committee. I’m vice chair of State Affairs. And I’m also, in the summertime, in the interim committee, I’m co-chair of GOAC, which is Government Oversight and Accountability.

Dave Roetman: Those are all very important committees. Thanks for being with us.

Marty Overweg: Well, yeah, I like them. They’re fun. A lot of action.

Dave Roetman: Speaking of action, the Future Fund was recently in the news. Could you explain to us what the Future Fund is?

Marty Overweg: Yeah, sure. So sometimes the Future Fund gets mixed up with GOED, which stands for the Governor’s Office of Economic Development. That is a board that businesses can go to if they’re going to employ enough people. There’s a bunch of different walkthroughs that they can get, and they have to go to a board sometimes to get matching money. Sometimes they can get their sales tax on equipment back. But then the Future Fund. Now, the Future Fund is different. That is the fund, whoever the governor is, that governor holds in his hand that whole fund. And they can write checks to anybody. If you remember, when Kristi Noem was governor, she just paid for the advertising on the race car. She was able to do that on her own, without checking basically with anybody. And the Future Fund is funded by unemployment insurance. So for the unemployment insurance that a business pays, a certain amount of that goes into this Future Fund. And it’s about $24 million a year that the governor gets at his discretion, or her discretion. So actually, GOAC came with a bill as a committee this year, and it’s in the Senate right now, to put some guardrails up. Some pretty good guardrails. More checks and balances, they have to go through some more committees before they just go out and spend the money. Lately in the news has been the $69 million that the Future Fund gave to CJ Schwan’s, the new building in Sioux Falls. That’s what’s been in the news. That was GOED and Future Fund money, up to the tune of $69 million. Now, whether you agree with the Future Fund or you don’t, it’s still good government to have legislative overwatch. And where people get mixed up is, yes, there is overwatch in the Board of Internal Controls, but the state auditor is the only elected official on that board. The rest of them are all either appointed by whoever’s governor or by people who were appointed by the governor. So, the legislative branch is the people’s voice. So we think that the legislature should have some overwatch and some guardrails up on whoever’s just spending this money.

Dave Roetman: And it’s obvious to me. I mean, this is money that’s been taxed away, because that’s a tax. The legislature is literally the branch of government that’s supposed to appropriate money.

Marty Overweg: Yeah, so we’re having a hard time. Of course, the governor’s office does not like our bill, does not like to have any controls. So we’ll see where that goes. If you know, the governor two days ago put out an EO, the executive order, and it put a lot of our guardrails on the Future Fund, but they don’t want it in statute. It’s just an executive order, which means it can go away. Yeah, we want to take some of those same guardrails on our own, and we want to put them in statute, because, you know, you’ve got to remember, elections have consequences. Eleven months from now, we might have a whole new governor, we might have a whole new legislature, we could have a whole new board, and so that’s important for us, to put rules for the future. At least I believe it is important. But I’m a legislator.

Dave Roetman: I’d agree with that. I mean, this is more than just, I think, a difference of opinion between the two branches. This is actually a fundamental part of government.

Marty Overweg: Absolutely. You know, it’s the people’s tax money, or the people’s money. It needs to be watched where it’s going.

Dave Roetman: Right, fair enough. Now, there’s another bill that you’ve recently dropped. It’s a bipartisan bill and it has to do with nursing homes.

[05:00]

Marty Overweg: Yeah, so the town I live by, 10 miles from, is Corsica. And you probably have heard it in the news. It was a Good Sam home. Sanford, who owns Good Sam, they shut the doors on it. The problem is the community would like to try and keep that nursing home, or some sort of medical practice in there, whether it’s a leisure living [?] or trying something. But what Sanford does is they’ll sell it, but with a non-compete. So that means you could never put any medical facility in that building ever, even to the next person you sell it to. It’s a lifelong forever. And it’s just, it’s horrible, because these nonprofits like Sanford and Good Sam, they don’t want to be a part of the small community, but they also don’t want anybody else to. It’s kind of like a little kid. It doesn’t want to play the toy, but won’t let anybody else do it. So I’m working this bill with Erik Muckey, so it’s a bipartisan Republican-Democrat bill, and we’re going to try to put some guardrails on and say that if you’re in an underserved area, which is a lot of the state, or in a community of 3,000 or less, that nobody may sell a medical facility of any kind with a non-compete.

Dave Roetman: It’s very interesting that this would be happening. Most small towns have some sort of nursing home. And it’s expensive to build a facility like that. And what do you do with a facility that’s designed to be a nursing home if you’re not using it for a nursing home?

Marty Overweg: Absolutely. And that goes to the problem. It’s very important. If we learned anything through COVID, Dave, it’s that there’s dignity in being born, there’s dignity in life, and there’s dignity in death. And when you go to the nursing home, most people are going there and that’s probably the last place they’re going to live. They need dignity and they need to be treated. They need to see the kids on the weekend, the grandkids. If we start making our elderly go to nursing homes 100 miles, or even 80, 50 miles away from home, they don’t get seen, they don’t get visited, right? This is so important for life, to keep these small-town nursing homes if we can. We’re putting in this bill. Hopefully, hopefully we can change Good Sam and Sanford’s mind, and they’ll come to the table. I don’t know. It’s always hard to go up against those. You know, they’re big corporations, even though they’re nonprofit.

Dave Roetman: Well, good luck. That sounds like a just cause.

Marty Overweg: Yeah, thank you.

Dave Roetman: How is session going so far? It’s only been a week in [?]. Give us the temperature of the room.

Marty Overweg: Well, it’s early. We’ve had some stuff happen, but nothing unbearable. The second year of your session usually goes quicker because we have more bills, but the new people have a year underneath their belts, so committees get going right away. We’re moving bills out of committee already. I mean, if you’re watching, we’re working. Another thing is, and for your listeners, all the committee rooms now have video along with audio. That’s awesome. Yeah, so you can watch me. My wife tells me how bald I’m getting now. She can see me.

Dave Roetman: Join the club. I’ll put up links in the comments.

Marty Overweg: You know, if everybody listened to the governor’s... This is one thing that we’re starting to talk about now already: the governor, in his budget, said he wanted to move the slush fund from 10%, which we normally carry every year just in case for emergencies, up to 12 and a half percent, I think. And you can check my numbers, but I think that’s around 70 or 80 million dollars. He left $14 million on the bottom line, which really does nothing. It’s really hard doing anything with that. It’s bad to say, or sorry to say, but that’s what it is. So we’re talking right now about whether as a caucus we want to look at keeping the slush fund at 10% and taking that and doing something else with the money. So it’s just things like that. We start right away. It seems like we’re up here a long time, but I’m already counting the days down to where we’ve got to have a budget ready to vote on. We’ve got to get the bills. LRC’s telling us they drafted close to 900 bills.

Dave Roetman: That’s a lot of bills.

Marty Overweg: It’s a lot of bills, which, now, a lot of them get pulled, so we’re probably going to be looking at that 600 mark. But, you know, in South Dakota, every bill gets a hearing, and so every bill that gets started in the House or the Senate has to be heard by crossover day. We’ve got a lot of bills to go, and we’re pretty efficient at what we do, and we always get it done, and I promise you we always will, because we have no choice. But it’s going good. It’s going good. We’ve got a bunch of good legislators. South Dakota’s being served well, I think. It’s going good. I’m happy so far. All right.

[10:09]

Dave Roetman: Well, that’s been very interesting, and I really appreciate you talking about those two issues with us. Do you have any final thoughts?

Marty Overweg: You know, the session’s early. We’ll see. We’ve got a lot of things to talk about. We just don’t have a lot of money, which might make it easier, I don’t know. I’m sure, I hate to bring this up, but I’m sure the big three, the CSPs, the teachers, and our employees not getting anything, I’m sure that’s going to be a big discussion, because I can see there’s probably going to be quite a few legislators that are going to want to try to do something. Like I said, it is early. We’ll just have to see where it goes.

Dave Roetman: It is going to be different with the budget, because the COVID money has run out, and so the budgeting is going to be a little tighter.

Marty Overweg: Well, we did make some mistakes back with the COVID money. The one thing you have to be careful of is, you know, we built some governmental monsters with that money that were pretty easy to feed when we had the money. But now that we don’t have the money, they’re still hungry. And those programs, that’s what I always guard against: what are you building that you’ve got to feed later? So we’re going to address some of that stuff. And I would just say, for all the listeners out there, find out who your representatives and your senator is, and don’t be scared to get in the process. Send them an email, give them a phone call, and let them know what you think. It’s good practice.

Dave Roetman: Well, thanks for being with us.

Marty Overweg: Hey, thank you.

Dave Roetman: This has been the Making Waves Podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been here with Marty Overweg, District 21. Thanks, Marty.

Marty Overweg: Thank you, Dave.