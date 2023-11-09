What is Woke? Who are they in South Dakota?

Dan Goeller, executive director of the Sioux Falls nonprofit Harmony South Dakota and creator of the YouTube channel Leninists on the Prairie, returns to Making Waves to answer a simple question: what is woke? Goeller defines it as “a compliance structure,” a way to get people to see the world as oppressors and victims and to hand over power. He explains how he started documenting local DEI requirements after Harmony was asked to take DEI training to keep its Sioux Empire United Way funding, and argues that national foundations and federal grants pass an activist agenda down to local nonprofits. He names local groups and funders he says carry that agenda in Sioux Falls, criticizes the Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce’s lobbying, and says corporate giving tied to ESG requirements turns charity into box-checking. Dave and Dan close by urging listeners not to comply: stop giving money to groups that push the agenda, get informed, and share what they learn. Recorded in fall 2023.

Topics: woke, wokeism, DEI, diversity equity and inclusion, compliance, cultural Marxism, critical theory, James Lindsay, philanthropy, nonprofits, nonprofit industrial complex, Sioux Empire United Way, Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation, South Dakota Voices for Peace, Sioux Falls Area Chamber of Commerce, ESG, corporate giving, Target, Bud Light, boycotts, federal grants, Bush Foundation, Leninists on the Prairie, Harmony South Dakota, transparency, Sioux Falls, Dan Goeller

“I would define woke as basically a compliance structure.” - Dan Goeller

Show notes

Dan Goeller, founder and executive director of Harmony South Dakota and creator of the YouTube channel Leninists on the Prairie, joins Dave Roetman again, this time to define “woke” and show where he sees it in South Dakota. He calls woke “a compliance structure” built on an oppressor-and-victim narrative. Goeller walks through how he says the agenda reaches Sioux Falls: national foundations and federal grants fund local nonprofits, and local charities and funders attach DEI and equity requirements to their money. He also takes on the Chamber of Commerce’s lobbying, corporate ESG giving, and the Target and Bud Light boycotts, and he gives listeners his answer: don’t comply, don’t give, get informed, and share what you learn. This episode follows Dan’s first Making Waves conversation, “The March Through Institutions.”

Recorded in fall 2023.

Update (Oct. 2026): Since this conversation, Target said in January 2025 that it was ending its three-year DEI goals and scaling back other diversity programs. In July 2025 Goeller asked the Minnehaha County Commission to stop payroll deductions for the Sioux Empire United Way over its DEI criteria. In August 2025 a majority of commissioners said they’d keep the option. South Dakota Voices for Peace, one of the groups Goeller criticizes here, says in its 2025 impact report that it received a 2025 Bush Foundation Innovation Grant of $995,900 over two years. Goeller is still Harmony South Dakota’s executive director and still runs Leninists on the Prairie. (Sources are linked below.)

Links

Leninists on the Prairie (YouTube): https://www.youtube.com/@Leninists_OTP

Leninists on the Prairie (Substack): https://leninistsontheprairie.substack.com/

Harmony South Dakota: https://www.harmonysouthdakota.org/

More with Dan Goeller on Making Waves

The March Through Institutions (Oct. 6, 2023): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/the-march-through-institutions-2df

Should Local Government Be Involved in Non-Profit Fundraising? (July 27, 2025): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/should-local-government-be-involved

Update sources

Target rolls back DEI initiatives, the latest big company to retreat (CNBC, Jan. 24, 2025): https://www.cnbc.com/2025/01/24/target-rolls-back-major-dei-initiatives.html

Minnehaha County shouldn’t allow payroll deductions for United Way because of ‘DEI’ support, critics say (Sioux Falls Live, July 22, 2025): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/sioux-falls/minnehaha-county-shouldnt-allow-payroll-deductions-for-united-way-because-of-dei-support-critics-say

Minnehaha County dismisses request to end United Way payroll contributions (Sioux Falls Live, Aug. 7, 2025): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/sioux-falls/minnehaha-county-dismisses-request-to-end-united-way-payroll-contributions

2025 Impact Report (South Dakota Voices for Peace): https://sdvfpeace.org/2025-impact-report

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Dan Goeller. Dan, welcome.

Dan Goeller: Thank you for having me again.

Dave Roetman: Now, you run a YouTube channel called Leninists on the Prairie.

Dan Goeller: That is correct. Yes. When I started just sort of waking up to the Marxism that had crept into our institutions and among our leadership here in our community, I decided it was time to kind of create a platform where I could basically share the documents and the information, where and how this was happening and who was involved and complicit in it. So I developed a YouTube channel where people can see videos and get information about that and share it.

Dave Roetman: Well, I’m subscribed. Yeah, I gotta show everyone [?]. We spoke before about the Marxist march through the institutions, even here in South Dakota. Could you just brief us, your listeners, about yourself and how you became aware of this issue?

Dan Goeller: Sure. So as executive director of Harmony, a nonprofit here in Sioux Falls, I was required to more or less participate in some DEI training seminars and requirements that were part of our funding process to receive funding from the Sioux Empire United Way. So that awakened me and basically opened my eyes to the depth that cultural Marxism had really infiltrated so many of our local institutions. And the leadership, in some cases they were openly, you know, supportive of this ideology and agenda, but in some cases they just didn’t seem to care. So there was a complacency by some and complicity by others.

[01:33]

Dan Goeller: And my concern was that, you know, particularly with organizations, if you want to quickly align them to a specific ideological agenda, the simplest [?] and quickest way to do that is to say, you can’t get our money without, you know, participating in this sort of practice. And so that’s where I got concerned. I started paying attention. I started, you know, keeping track of all the documents that were going out, and the training videos, and I downloaded those, and then I started basically documenting all that in short documentarian-type videos, so I could share that information with people and make my case. Because it’s hard to do that. Not everybody has the time to sit across the table from one another like we’re doing here. So I just thought if I could alert people to what was happening and show them the information, then they could be informed, and that would provide the transparency, and then we could have some accountability to our local leaders and institutions.

Dave Roetman: And we of course went through this in our previous podcast called The March Through the Institutions. I recommend people listen to that, and also, of course, go to your YouTube channel, Leninists on the Prairie. Well, how would you define woke?

Dan Goeller: I would define woke as basically a compliance structure. So people who have Marxist, cultural Marxist, critical theory ideas about how they want to remake the world essentially use wokeism as an umbrella to get everybody to believe in this narrative, and to see the world through the lens of a narrative that says there’s always an oppressor and there’s always a victim. And so they gain power through a compliance structure, which convinces people that if they’re the oppressors, they need to relinquish their power. And if they are the victims, then they need to support whatever leaders say they’re going to empower them through these Marxist, left-leaning policies and ideas.

[03:22]

Dave Roetman: Put it shortly, it’s a system where people can declare themselves to be victims and bully everybody else.

Dan Goeller: Exactly, yeah. It is. And James Lindsay, who some of your listeners may know from the New Discourses podcast, has a great definition too. He says that wokeness is simply defined as calling someone a bigot until they give you your power. And so, you know, it doesn’t matter what they call you. They can make it with regard to race, or sexuality, or whatever, or gender, et cetera, but eventually they just want your power.

Dave Roetman: What local organizations [?] are woke?

Dan Goeller: Well, obviously, I have direct contact with the Sioux Empire United Way, and I extensively documented the way that the ideology of the left and their influence in the political lobbying efforts in Washington, D.C. go all the way down to all the local institutions and the franchises of the United Way throughout the United States. And so people think, well, surely that’s not happening here, you know, in our United Way. And our own United Way tries to retreat from this, which I find ironic. It’s like, you know, if this is who you are, then just come out and say it, and just say, yeah, that’s who we are. And if people don’t want to give you their money, then they’re not going to give you their money.

[04:29]

Dan Goeller: The problem is we have a lot of people that are trying to straddle the middle of this fence, and they want to be somewhat duplicitous about how they’re going about this, because they know that there are a lot of conservative people here in our community that would not support them if they were openly, you know, transparent about it.

Dave Roetman: They wouldn’t give them money.

Dan Goeller: They would not. So they have to be subtle about it, you know. So what they do is they enact it through these sort of compliance bureaucracies, where you have to answer questions about, how are you doing the work of diversity, equity, inclusion? How is your organization seeing itself through the lens of equity? And then within your local businesses and things, it’s like, well, how are we compliant with these ESG, environmental, social, governance standards, so that we can receive our financial, you know, access and insurance and all these different things?

Dan Goeller: And so what you’re seeing is that, for example, so in addition to Sioux Empire United Way [?], people would say, well, I don’t have to give my money to the United Way. Well, that’s fine. But most, many of the United Ways are shifting their revenue model to government grants. So I’ll give you one quick example. In Alabama, Central Alabama, the Birmingham area United Way got $55 million in federal grants in 2021. $55 million. Now, $31 million of that was distributed for HIV care. Now, it’s 2022 [?]. No, I mean, I’m not unsympathetic to people that have health needs, but that’s an insane amount of money, you know what I’m saying, to just be given away to these people if you have a certain kind of ideological slant [?] in terms of how they want to spend that money.

[06:01]

Dan Goeller: And so the problem is that we have what I would call the nonprofit industrial complex, right? These nonprofits get their marching orders from the politicians on the left and the social activism organizations that filter down to all these sort of boutique versions of them. One example locally would be South Dakota Voices for Peace, right? Okay, this is an organization with Taneeza at the helm. She was defeated as mayor because the people said, we reject these ideas that you are proposing and advocating for. So then how do they get them implemented? They get them implemented because they can get both federal and private-sector philanthropic money given to their organizations to do local community organizing and advocating for these ideas and these policies.

Dan Goeller: So two examples. One is, in 2019, your local Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation gave a grant so that Taneeza could take 12 women to the Muslim Sisterhood RISE [?] conference. Okay? Now, what do you learn? Now, I’ll just read you real quick. So what is [South Dakota] Voices for Peace? It says that they are envisioning a South Dakota that is diverse, inclusive and anti-racist. Now, that sounds good on the surface, but again, you and I know, if we peel away anti-racism, it’s actually racism, right? It’s saying that you need to see the world through a filter of everything put in terms of racism, where somebody has power and somebody is being oppressed. And any disparity that we see in outcomes based on race that we perceive are always the fault of discrimination, even if rational evidence shows us that’s not the case. That’s what’s sort of social engineering [?]. Exactly, totally. You don’t need proof for it.

[07:36]

Dan Goeller: But when you go to this Muslim Sisterhood RISE [?] conference, you learn about, you take courses on intersectionality, confronting white supremacy, unveiling unconscious bias, ally as a verb, you know, et cetera. And then now, what’s current in the news right now, there’s a whole section on that website about how to support Palestine, because they have the conflict with Hamas and Israel. And so, you know, your AJP, your, you know, Americans for Justice in Palestine, your AMP, all these organizations that you see, they’re fomenting these local sort of riots and action efforts, you know, where they’re banging on the gates of the White House, and they’re in the Congress and demonstrating all around, and you see these folks in Minneapolis, you know, like surrounding cars and banging on them with Palestinian flags. This is the same organization that’s tied to all of that.

Dan Goeller: So these national organizations have all of their local and regional sort of sponsors or boots-on-the-ground organizations through which they implement these ideas. And they’re generally supported by, like, for example, I’ll just name a couple, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota, the Bush Foundation, et cetera, et cetera.

[08:47]

Dave Roetman: All your typical large [?]...

Dan Goeller: Yeah, I mean, so the McKnight Foundation, the Elmer and Eleanor J. Andersen Foundation [?], the St. Paul and Minnesota Foundations, et cetera. So these are the folks that are funding these Muslim Sisterhood folks, right? And then it trickles down, because here we also have the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation gives money to ACE Academy, our local CRT indoctrination school. They give money to the, of course, they pay themselves. This is how they put beans on the table.

Dave Roetman: Yeah, exactly. And that’s how they can spend so much time doing this ideological indoctrination. They don’t have to have jobs, since they’re being paid through these.

Dan Goeller: Absolutely. And then you have, like, the South Dakota Urban Indian Health, you know, having the Two-Spirit Powwow, you know, which is [a] Sioux Falls Pride organization, and the Transformation Project, you know, which lobbies for what they call gender-affirming care, got their startup money from the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation.

Dan Goeller: There’s also one, and also, like, if you look at, Chamber of Commerce is another one. I mean, for those people that pay attention to what’s going on in the State House and in the Senate, you notice that the Chamber of Commerce is always one of the most active lobbying organizations in the state of South Dakota. I’m talking about the Sioux Falls area, you know, Chamber of Commerce.

[09:56]

Dave Roetman: Good distinction.

Dan Goeller: Exactly. And it’s like, well, I have a question. You know, I used to give money to them because, you know, we had the blue ribbon cutting, and my board of directors said, oh, we should belong to the Chamber, and, you know, they come and they cut the ribbon and you get your picture in the paper, and it’s great and all. And I’m like, okay, whatever. And then after a couple of years, I started looking, like, what are you paying several hundred dollars a year for a membership in an organization for which I don’t see what the benefit is? What do they do? And I start looking at what they do, and it’s like, well, they’re a lobbying organization. That’s essentially what they do, you know, in addition to leading diversity, equity, inclusion summits and training seminars. You know, their main function is to basically lobby what they think serves the best interest of supposedly the business people who pay their membership dues.

Dan Goeller: But here’s the problem. They’re always on the side of the largest corporations. So when vaccine mandates were in the thing, when it came to transgender care, they’re always lobbying in favor of the things that serve the biggest corporations, like Sanford. And this does not serve the interests of the business community. I mean, nobody in small business, especially small business, absolutely not. I don’t want, you know, people telling me that I have to vaccinate my employees, or I have to do this or that or whatever. All those kind of woke, corporatist [?] ideas are things that most business people, particularly small business people [?], reject. We want more access to the marketplace [?] and less compliance bureaucracy. But they’re always on the side [?]...

[11:19]

Dan Goeller: And when you look at that, you wonder, why would they do that? And the only answer to that question is because the largest corporations benefit from it, of course, and those are the people that pull the strings. Look at who sits on the board of directors of those organizations. You see it’s the same people who sit on the board of directors of the United Way, the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. It’s always that same cabal of people that are basically serving their own interests through the philanthropic sector, as they call it.

Dave Roetman: Let’s now briefly [?] go back to funding and how they get their funding. Could you explain to me how these supposed nonprofits get their funding, not just through the government grants, but through any means [?]?

Dan Goeller: Yeah, so there’s different ways. So, like, with a structure like the United Way, it’s basically corporate fundraising, okay? So our local United Way has not diversified the revenue much yet to seek federal and state grants. Most of their money is coming directly from what they call [?] campaigns. So they go to the, you’ve probably seen, right, on the news and whatever, it’s everywhere. But the problem is, I’ve had many [?] conversations with people who kind of go, ugh, when you say the United Way, because they’re like, it’s very coercive, you know. It’s sort of like, it’s like you’re the sheep [?]. Exactly, it’s like going to a timeshare meeting. You know, it’s like, you’re not gonna leave the room until we have your donation, kind of a thing.

[12:30]

Dan Goeller: Wow, you know what I mean? That’s the feel that a lot of people have. Now they dress it up with all these, they give you incentives, they do drawings, they have, you know, free food, all these events that businesses invest in to try to get people there. But at the end of the day, it’s like they want to look good. And the thing is, it’s great for them, because that fulfills their ESG requirements, because the United Way collects and is using this wokeness bureaucracy to show that they’re in compliance [?] with these diversity, equity, inclusion ideas, right?

Dan Goeller: And so then when the business comes to them and says, well, what have we done with our philanthropic dollars? Do we get our ESG credit? Then the United Way says, oh, absolutely. Look, here’s the list of the identity characteristics of the people that we supported through the funded agencies. You see how this works, right? So the corporations love it, because they get to check the philanthropy box. And even if they’re not, quote unquote, woke, they have to be, because they’re under the purview of these ESG qualifications now, right, requirements. So they love it. It’s easy. Oh, we check the box. We’re done, right?

Dave Roetman: It’s still a lot like buying indulgences. It is. It’s back in the Middle Ages, you’d buy indulgences from the church for whatever, so you get a pass for whatever you do.

[13:38]

Dan Goeller: That’s exactly right. Like, we don’t actually have to address it [?], as long as you can get a check [?]. You are absolutely right [?]. And this whole system would fall apart if people would simply not comply. Yeah, you know, I would use Target and Bud Light as a great example of when the philanthropic wings of corporations basically go woke [?], then people need to disinvest themselves. Because what does disinvestment do? It disincentivizes the behavior of those businesses, okay? Now, the problem is, you’ve seen with Target and with, you know, the Target CEO just went on TV for an interview this week and, like, doubled down on the lies about this stuff, how they weren’t doing the things that they were caught doing. And, oh, Bud Light was doing the same thing. And they were absolutely, they just deny, deny, and think, well, eventually this will go out of the news and nobody would care.

Dave Roetman: And previously they were right. Yeah, they were right. People just lose interest.

Dan Goeller: Yeah. And it’s interesting to note that within the business community, you have alternatives. Like, I don’t have to shop at Target, I can shop somewhere else, right? You know, if I drank beer, I could drink a different beer than Bud Light, right? But the problem is that with your local community organizations, you know, a lot of people, honestly, don’t understand the structure. I tried to have a conversation with the folks at the Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation. They said [?], well, why not have a debate or a conversation about who we’re funding? Because it’s complicated. This is what they always say. They always talk about how it’s very complicated, we have a lot of different [?], we’re trying to keep the peace between these divisive factions of people on the left and the right, and we have everybody included.

[15:08]

Dave Roetman: Yeah, absolutely.

Dan Goeller: And it’s like [?]... Yeah, because they can’t defend the fact that they’re supporting things that they know are harmful to the community, but they have to, you know, kind of keep singing this refrain of equal representation, you know, we want to represent all the different diverse people within the community. And it’s like, well, when you’re talking about people that want to, you know, sterilize and mutilate kids’ bodies, I don’t know how you justify funding an organization that, that’s their main goal, and that’s what they advocate, and that’s what they obfuscate. Absolutely. So that’s the problem.

Dave Roetman: Let’s talk about how they spend the money. Now, we briefly talked about how much they get from corporations and from, of course, fundraising [?]. How do they spend the money? What kind of programs do they have?

Dan Goeller: Sure. So let’s use a common [?] example. So, Taneeza [?], Sioux Falls Area Community Foundation sent [her] to the Muslim Sisterhood RISE [?] conference in Minneapolis in 2019. When you go to that conference, you learn, you know, you could take courses on intersectionality, resisting white supremacy, all these kind of typical, it’s all anti-racism kind of stuff [?], right? And so the idea is you’re basically indoctrinating people and teaching them how to become social activists and community organizers, because that’s what Taneeza’s done here. And so she’s looking to the people throughout the, quote unquote, best practices and the thought leaders within the movement as to how to train people.

[16:34]

Dan Goeller: I’ll give you one quick example. Right now in the news, we have a thing with Hamas and Israel. What’s fascinating about it is this organization, you know, the Muslim Sisterhood RISE [?] folks, they have ties to that, right? The Americans for Justice in Palestine, the American Muslims for Palestine. You know, these large national organizations are all tied to these regional and local organizations like that, and so that’s how it filters through all the way down to here to Sioux Falls.

Dan Goeller: Another example is every summer, the South Dakota Voices for Peace sponsors the Cohort of Courage. That sounds great, right? But what is it? It’s basically a weeklong summer camp for teenagers and people in their young 20s, college-age students, to come and learn best practices for community organizing, right? And so there’s actually, I’m trying to put together a video on Leninists on the Prairie to show, you know, what they do when they graduate. They basically have a little, like, conference where they invite the public to come, and they do land acknowledgments, where they apologize, you know, for, they want to decolonize the land that everything in the United States is built on [?]. There’s this guilt [?], which doesn’t make any sense, but how would that work, you know what I’m saying? It’s the same language that’s being used by this nihilistic sort of mentality that says, look, there’s an oppressor, so we need to take the land back from whoever that is. No idea about what that should look like.

[17:52]

Dan Goeller: You notice, like in Palestine, it’s a great example of, they don’t want a two-state solution. What is it, from the river to the sea, you know, Palestine will be free. They don’t want it. They just want the Jews [?]...

Dave Roetman: They don’t want solutions. They want the conflict [?].

Dan Goeller: They do. They want the conflict, because it basically foments revolution. In these processes, critical consciousness requires that constant swirl, right? Of the oppressor and the victim, because that empowers the people who pull those strings, as leverage to basically mobilize these people who see themselves as victims. It’s not about justice. It’s not about right or wrong. It’s about the destruction of civilization. It is, completely. I mean, and that’s the thing that people need to realize, is that what started off is, like, you know, Marxism, and then it evolved [?] to cultural Marxism, with Foucault and people like, we’ve talked about, the Frankfurt School. And then it’s this critical consciousness now. It’s like, well, why are these LGBT people aligned with these? It’s because it’s all the idea of, I have to see everything through the lens of critical theory, which means that somebody’s oppressing somebody and I need to be on the right side. They even talk a lot about being on the right side of history, you know, and undoing the sins of the past and all that, and it has religious, theological language, of course.

[18:58]

Dan Goeller: And the final thing I would say is that now I think it’s evolved to the next stage, and this is where it’s getting really dangerous now in our country. What you saw in the summer of 2020, and I predict will happen exponentially worse in 2024 with the election coming, is that it’s a nihilistic worldview. There’s no rationality to it anymore. It’s not just having critical consciousness. It’s about believing that no matter what the system is, it needs to be destroyed. And they don’t even talk about replacing it with anything. They just want to destroy it and burn it down. And moreover, they give themselves a rationalization to do things that are destructive, violence [?] against [?] property, and they don’t need to justify it at all.

Dan Goeller: Yeah, it’s very much a cultural, I would say it’s a cultic theological system. And so they’re operating on a sort of, what you would look at in a religious system as like a faith-based model. It’s really a sociological model.

Dave Roetman: I mean, that’s one of the ways to look at Marxism, is that it’s a religion.

Dan Goeller: It is. It’s definitely a replacement for any kind of genuine [?] faith.

Dave Roetman: That’s why they hate Christianity.

Dan Goeller: They do. They hate it, and the family as well. Because again, it’s like, well, the family is a patriarchal system where the family, you know, the mothers and fathers, the parents... That’s why gender-affirming care is rooted in, you know, queer theory [?]. Queer critical theory is rooted in Marxism, because it says that, well, parents shouldn’t have the right to deprive a child [?]. Children should be able to declare themselves to be whatever they want, and we have to apply that, because the parents are seen as the oppressor in that relationship. God is seen as the oppressor in the religious structure, right? So everyone you can name, they’re against it, because they just want to be able to participate in whatever kind of nihilistic anarchy [?] they can think of.

[20:37]

Dave Roetman: This is so confusing to normal people, because this is not the way normal people think.

Dan Goeller: And the sad thing for me is that so much of the work that’s done, you asked about where does the funding go, most of it goes towards training and advocacy work, because that is the ultimate goal. They want people to see the world through the critical lens of who’s oppressing me. And whether it’s your race, sexuality, or your gender, or your sexual identity, or, you know, any category you can think of, they keep dividing and creating new ones, and I’m pretty sure disability [?] or anything. Yeah, they will basically tell you somehow you’re a victim, so you need to get on our side and give us your power, and we’re going to work together to overcome this.

Dave Roetman: Well then, what I’d like to recommend to our listeners is don’t comply. Absolutely, don’t give them money. Stand up to them. That’s the only thing you can do.

Dan Goeller: Yeah, I agree. And so be educated, you know, and share it too, because what I found is that I’ve gotten some really great feedback and support from people saying, thank you, I didn’t know our United Way, or I didn’t know this organization’s doing that. And I think that’s something that, you know, the wolves and sheep [?], they are. And I think the next, maybe another time we should have a conversation, because the next step is provide the transparency by raising awareness among your colleagues and your friends and the people you know within your social network.

[21:57]

Dan Goeller: And then the next step is be smart about how can we provide some disincentivizing of this thing. Like, it’s easy to disinvest yourself from a United Way, or don’t give to this charity or whatever. But what do we do about the organizations who are well funded by people on the left, like the Soros-type folks that want to see this, and the corporations who are just dumping money into it? And these, I mean, we’ve got these foundations, like you look at the Ford Foundation, the Annie E. Casey Foundation, some of these that you hear all the time, you know, it’s like, this program supported by, on public radio, whatever. These organizations, the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, I’m pretty sure, all these folks have billions of dollars to throw at this stuff. That’s why it’s so well funded and so well organized, because these people get paid to do this stuff. Like you mentioned, they absolutely do. And so it’s hard for us who are living our lives and just want to be left alone, right? Want to be free, to figure out how to combat that. And that’s where I think the next step is to figure out what are some simple ways that we can mobilize ourselves to really push back against this.

Dave Roetman: Well, first thing I would suggest is subscribe to Leninists on the Prairie, yeah.

[22:58]

Dan Goeller: Absolutely.

Dave Roetman: Dan, thank you for being with us.

Dan Goeller: Thanks so much for having us.

Dave Roetman: This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’ve been here with Dan Goeller.