What Makes a Good Legislator?

Former state Sen. Brent Hoffman (R-District 9) sits down with Dave Roetman after the November 2024 election, as a new class of lawmakers gets ready for the 2025 session, to talk about what really makes a good legislator. His answer isn’t ideology, it’s work ethic: writing your own bills, lobbying your colleagues and showing up on time. Hoffman, who served two sessions in the Senate, rejects the “drinking from a fire hose” put-down of freshmen and walks through committee motions and the rule book, the three ways bills get written (including the do-it-yourself route he took on term limits and school safety), counting votes with a vote card, building coalitions across camps, why Amendment H and RL 21 drew opposition from left and right alike, a legislator’s daily schedule, and how to deal with lobbyists. His bottom line: you work for the roughly 26,000 people in your district, not the lobbyists, your colleagues, the caucus or the governor’s office. Recorded in November 2024.

Topics: South Dakota Legislature, state Senate, District 9, freshman legislators, new legislators, work ethic, mentors, relationships, constituents, committee meetings, motions, rule book, 41st day, writing bills, Legislative Research Council, term limits, school safety, vote counting, coalitions, Democrats, moderate Republicans, conservatives, Amendment H, RL 21, Dakota Rural Action, lobbyists, legislative session, Bible study, constituent emails, Brent Hoffman

“You don’t work for the lobbyists, you don’t work for your colleagues, you don’t work for the caucus. You work for, and you report to, your constituents.” - Former Sen. Brent Hoffman

Show notes

Brent “B.R.” Hoffman is a Republican who represented District 9 (western Sioux Falls, Hartford and Wall Lake) in the South Dakota Senate for two sessions, 2023 and 2024. He is an Air Force veteran, a writer and a former Sioux City city council member and school board member. He did not seek re-election in 2024, and this conversation was recorded in November 2024, after the election and before the 2025 session. The term-limits and school-safety bills he mentions did not pass. The two ballot measures Dave brings up were both defeated on Nov. 5, 2024: Amendment H (top-two open primaries) failed 65.6% to 34.4%, and Referred Law 21 (the carbon dioxide pipeline siting law) failed 59.4% to 40.6%.

Update (Oct. 2026): Hoffman left the Senate in January 2025 and is now running for the Minnehaha County Commission. He led the six-way Republican primary for three at-large seats on June 2, 2026 with 7,396 votes, ahead of incumbent Jen Bleyenberg (7,005) and Rick Bonander (6,300). The three Republicans face Democrat Kenny Anderson Jr. and independent Curt Soehl on Nov. 3, 2026, and the top three vote-getters win four-year terms. “I hope to reshape our county government, making it more open and careful with tax dollars,” Hoffman told Sioux Falls Live. (Sources are linked below.)

More on Making Waves

Should Term Limits be changed? with Sen. Brent Hoffman (June 28, 2023): https://daveroetman.substack.com/p/should-term-limits-be-changed-b6d

About the guest

Sen. Brent “B.R.” Hoffman, 2024 legislator profile (South Dakota Legislature): https://sdlegislature.gov/Legislators/Profile/4507/Detail

Brent Hoffman (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/Brent_Hoffman

Ballot measures discussed

South Dakota Constitutional Amendment H, top-two primaries (2024) (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Constitutional_Amendment_H,_Top-Two_Primary_Elections_Initiative_(2024)

South Dakota Referred Law 21, carbon dioxide pipeline regulations (2024) (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/South_Dakota_Referred_Law_21,_Regulation_of_Carbon_Dioxide_Pipelines_Referendum_(2024)

Update sources

Official results, June 2, 2026 primary (Minnehaha County): https://web.minnehahacounty.gov/dept/au/election/electionReturns/26primary.php

Three Republicans advance in race for Minnehaha County Commission (Sioux Falls Live, June 3, 2026): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/sioux-falls/three-republicans-advance-in-race-for-minnehaha-county-commission

Minnehaha County commission candidates tackle rising costs and growth (Sioux Falls Live, Oct. 9, 2026): https://www.siouxfallslive.com/news/sioux-falls/minnehaha-county-commission-candidates-tackle-rising-costs-and-growth

Minnehaha County, South Dakota, elections, 2026 (Ballotpedia): https://ballotpedia.org/Minnehaha_County,_South_Dakota,_elections,_2026

Subscribe to Making Waves with Dave Roetman: https://daveroetman.substack.com/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:06]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we’re here with Brent Hoffman, former Senator of District 9. Welcome, Brent.

Brent Hoffman: Good morning. Thank you, sir.

Dave Roetman: And Brent, you’d like to talk a little bit about new legislators and advice that you’d have for them.

Brent Hoffman: Sure. As a freshman legislator myself, I think it’s important to help share what you’ve learned from others, others that have taken time to mentor you and share with you their experiences. So I’d like to do a little bit of the same. And as we were discussing before we started here, I think there are a number of qualities that make for a good legislator. Many of those qualities are similar to the qualities that make for a good campaigner. They translate well: being a people person, liking people, genuinely enjoying serving them, listening to them, speaking with them. You have to have a strong intellect, an inquisitive mind, to be a good legislator. You have to be patient, not take things personally, and really be focused on your constituents, more so perhaps than lobbyists and other sources that you have for information. Yeah, I think it’s also very important to have a very strong work ethic. You’ll find most of the more well-respected legislators in the legislature aren’t necessarily based on political philosophy or ideology, but it’s their work ethic. Do they write their own bills? Do they work hard on that? Do they lobby their colleagues? Do they show up on time? So those are some of what I would say are some of the qualities that make for a good legislator.

Dave Roetman: That’s interesting, because I’ve heard much the same thing from legislators: being a workhorse rather than a show horse, the importance of interpersonal relationships, and especially developing relationships with your own constituents. And that’s how you really win races. You have to knock on those doors, look your constituent in the eye, have a conversation with them, and ask them for their vote. And building those relationships over time is really the strength of incumbency, and a good legislator and a candidate.

Brent Hoffman: Absolutely true. That’s very well said. In the end, it’s all really about personal relationships: both the relationships you have with those constituents, and how you deal with them and work for them, and remember you’re working on their behalf. So you’re working with people when you’re campaigning, but you’re also working with people and for people when you’re legislating. These are people, obviously, in the legislature, and it’s difficult to be successful and to work a bill and pass a bill if you don’t have good relationships with those other legislators, and if you take everything personally. Just remember they’re people too. They have a constituency that they report to, and if you’ll work hard to maintain good relationships with your colleagues, it will go well towards making you successful in the legislature.

Dave Roetman: Something you mentioned earlier is something I’ve also heard from other legislators. In fact, last night I was talking to one. We were talking about when you’re a freshman legislator, you have to develop your relationships and get somebody to be a mentor to explain to you how things are going to work. And I’ve heard the phrase “drinking from a fire hose” many, many years. So tell us a little bit about the freshman mentality.

Brent Hoffman: Well, I personally don’t like those kinds of cliches, because I think they’re generally useless, and in this case inappropriate and incorrect. Those qualities that make for a good legislator that we just discussed, intellect, good listener, work ethic, that has nothing to do with your level of experience in the legislature, how many times and how long you’ve been there. What you’ll find is many experienced legislators, not many, but some, they will use that as an insult of sorts for freshmen: that, oh my gosh, it must have took you two weeks just to find the bathroom, you feel like you’re drinking from a fire hose. The reality is many freshmen, from day one, I’m not kidding, are better legislators than some legislators that have been there for eight to ten years. Why? Because of the qualities that make for a good legislator: work ethic. Some experienced legislators are lazy. Some are incredibly hardworking and very bright. A good legislator isn’t dependent on how long you’ve been there, but on those qualities we discussed. And I’ll give you a couple examples. In the Senate, I worked with Jim Mehlhaff, Steve Kolbeck, Randy Deibert, I’ll even throw a Democrat in there, Liz Larson. Those are four people that are very bright, very hardworking, very well respected, and I would argue from day one are better legislators than some who have been there for eight to ten years, because of the qualities that make for a good legislator. So as a freshman going in, don’t be concerned that you’re a freshman. You may have been a city council member, you may have been a mayor, you may have been a legislator on the House side and now you’re a Senator on the Senate side. You have the same vote as everyone else. You’re working for your constituents just like everyone else. You can go in there and make a difference like any experienced legislator.

[05:30]

Dave Roetman: So tell us about developing personal relationships. That’s very important in politics in general, but how would you go about doing that?

Brent Hoffman: It’s not that much different than it is in most other jobs, or from life in general. It’s about sitting down and having a cup of coffee and talking with someone, asking them about their family, getting to know their interests, asking them about their bills. One of the unique things I did, though this is certainly not an example for anyone else to follow, I’d like to consider every other legislator better than myself, but I took the time to drive around the state and get to know as many of my colleagues as I could before I ever served in the legislature: asking them about their bills, asking them about lessons learned, asking if they had to do it again, what they would do differently. And you will find that generally legislators like to talk. They like to offer advice, sometimes unsolicited. And if you take the time to get to know them, invite them for lunch, have a cup of coffee, you will find most legislators are very well-intentioned people that really want to make a difference. They may disagree with you on some issues; in fact, they will disagree with you on some issues, same as your wife, your pastor, or anyone else. But building those relationships and building that trust takes time. Some people you’ll just find that you hit it off right away and you’ll become the best of friends and lifelong friends; others you won’t, for whatever reason. But take the time to build that trust, develop relationships, learn about other people, and you’ll find that will put you in good stead for being a successful legislator.

Dave Roetman: Tell us a little bit about the process, motions and meetings. I think not only new legislators, but people listening to the podcast, ordinary folks, would like to know a little bit more about that.

Brent Hoffman: Sure. You’ll find that most legislators, not all, have been on a city council, a school board, they were on the House side and moved to the Senate. They will be pretty familiar with motions, the process, how the committee meetings work. Now, that’s not for everyone. Many legislators should pay particular attention when they do their orientation and their training on how a committee meeting works. What does it mean to say “I move do pass,” “I move to send to the 41st day,” how to second a motion, how to chair a meeting. Those are process issues, and it’s very important that legislators take the time to study the red book a little bit, the rule book, on how the process works, on how those motions are made, both in committee and in the chamber. But I wouldn’t say it’s any special kind of hidden handshake kind of thing. All those things are published, they’re known. Perhaps go to the issue that you mentioned earlier about finding a mentor: someone who really knows and understands the process, a Steve Kolbeck, a Randy Deibert, a Casey Crabtree, a David Wheeler, someone who is smart, has maybe been there, knows how that works. Even if they disagree with you on political philosophy, on issues, find someone that you trust that understands that rule book and knows how things work and can advise you how to pass things through. So it’s important for voters to maybe kind of understand the general process, but for legislators, you have to understand the specific process and strive to become expert on it, and not be intimidated by it just because you’re a freshman.

Dave Roetman: Of course, one of the most important things legislators do is introduce bills. So how do you get those written? If you’re a freshman legislator, or if you’re the general public, they might want to know: how do bills get written?

Brent Hoffman: That’s a good, insightful question, and I would say it depends very much so on the person: their methodology, how they work with people, their approach to process. There are several schools of thought, I would say, on that. Some people just have an idea or a thought, or someone shared it with them, and they just delegate it to the Legislative Research Council: talk to a staffer and say, “I have this idea for a bill. Can you write that and put it in its proper form?” And then they come back to them. Others will kind of massage it a little bit, do some research independently, talk to some other legislators, put it in a rough draft form, and go to LRC with the same, and they will put it in what we call style and form. Then there’s a third category, which I would not advise, and which I generally took, which was I would write it completely myself, do the research on it, try to become expert on it. It may seem like a good approach, but it takes a great deal of time, and in the end you’re going to make some missteps anyway, and that bill may have very little chance of passage, as I learned on term limits and school safety. I really worked to become expert on those, and in the end neither of those bills passed. So find what works for you. If you’re a person that tends to be very detail-oriented, likes to write and wants to work through and become expert, use that latter approach. If you’re someone that’s just an idea guy and likes to delegate to others, knowing you take responsibility for the final product, use the former approach. But it’s not as mystifying and difficult as many voters and certainly freshman legislators would come to believe. It’s a fairly straightforward process. You can go on your computer, type [?] the idea you have, send it to the staffer, have them prepare it for you, or you can take the more detailed approach. That’s how you go about writing a bill, in general.

[11:13]

Dave Roetman: Let’s delve a little bit more into political philosophy. You have a substantially more conservative leadership in both houses of the legislature right now. How would you build a coalition or support for your legislation or bill?

Brent Hoffman: Having a coalition of support and counting your votes is critically important to getting a bill passed [?]. When you’re a freshman legislator, one of the things I enjoyed doing was pulling up a vote card. It has everybody’s last and first name on it, front and back, House and Senate. You can go through and count votes and say to someone, “Hey, Senator Mehlhaff,” or “Senator Deibert, this is my bill. I think we’ve discussed this in committee. Are you leaning yes? Are you leaning no? Are you no, why? Are you yes, why?” Understand where people come from. You can use that process to build a coalition. One of the things I typically caution freshman legislators against is reaching out only to people who think like you do. If you specifically only tried to build a coalition to support your bill from within the moderate camp, or from within the conservative camp, or ignore all Democrats, I think you’re making a mistake in your approach of building a consensus on a bill that may or may not have support from the public at large. One of the best ways to write a bill and work it and build that coalition is to share it with people who you think will disagree with it. I would often go to, well, I’m not going to mention names, because I don’t want it to be in a negative light, but I would often reach out to someone who was on a more moderate or more even liberal Republican scale for feedback on bills, because I felt they just brought a certain intellect or approach or insight to it that could help improve it. And it also helps you to better understand the opposition’s arguments when you get on the floor and you’re going to debate it. Often it’s more important, believe it or not, to understand your opponent’s arguments than your own, because you can use that to undermine them, or to just understand where the opposition is and how you can get it pushed through to pass it. This past session, in fact, on one of the bills I had, the most liberal Democrat in the House came to me to be her prime sponsor [?] on the House side, on a DUI bill. Another one, on a drug bill, was a moderate Republican. And then several of them that I had, I reached out to other conservative Republicans in the chamber. So you’ll find that political philosophy, while important, is not the be-all end-all of getting bills passed, and it doesn’t guide a lot of the general work ethic that we have in the legislature.

Dave Roetman: That’s a very good point. We saw this in the November election. Amendment H, the opposition to Amendment H was tripartisan: the Libertarians, the Republicans and the Democrats were all opposed to it. And I thought more telling was the opposition to RL 21. There were lots of Democrats, there were lots of liberals that were opposed to RL 21. Dakota Rural Action, a well-known, quite leftist group, was working really hard and had some very good ad campaigns against RL 21. Again, we have people who are normally on the opposite sides of the political spectrum working together on an issue they agreed with.

Brent Hoffman: Yeah, those are both really great examples, because what you found, for whatever reason, is you largely had conservatives, and I would say some more on the liberal or Democratic end, kind of partnering in opposition to both H and RL 21 in that case, whereas maybe more of the moderate Republicans were the yeses. Politics makes for strange bedfellows, as the saying goes, and you have to partner oftentimes with people who you might disagree with on other fundamental, important issues, all in an effort to get the work done.

[15:11]

Dave Roetman: And I think that’s a good way to approach it. If politics makes for strange bedfellows, you’ve got to partner with some people who might disagree with you. And of course, you have to maintain those bridges so you can actually talk to them about it.

Brent Hoffman: Yeah, and that’s a great point. And I personally learned that lesson a few times early on in my own brief legislative career: don’t take things personally and react to a defeat as if it is the be-all, end-all, because you kind of have to approach it as a quarterback, of forgetting about that interception you just threw, and move on in an effort to win the larger game. So always be respectful and honorable in defeat, and it’ll perhaps lead to a victory later, and people tend to respect that approach.

Dave Roetman: What does a legislator’s daily schedule look like?

Brent Hoffman: Early on in the legislative session, it’s not especially demanding. You have the State of the State, the State of the Judiciary, State of the Tribes. You’re not having committee meetings that first week, per se. But it also gives you an opportunity to roll in and prepare and get organized for when you are, again, I hate these cliches, drinking from the fire hose later in the legislative session. You want to set yourself up for being very disciplined in how you gather information, respond to emails, set your calendar, your schedule for making it to your committee meetings. It depends on the person. I always liked having a half-hour quiet time doing a Bible study. I attended the Bible studies while I was there and visiting with my colleagues. Other people like to get there at the last minute. Other people like to work out in the morning. Some people like to attend every social event and meet with all the lobbyists; some don’t go to any. A person just kind of has to find their way with how it works for them for that daily schedule: how they gather information, who they trust, who they spend their time with. You just develop a feel for it after a few weeks of getting in the daily grind of your committee meetings, working on bills, caucus meetings.

Dave Roetman: You mentioned lobbyists. I think folks would be interested to know how you deal with lobbyists. What is their influence? What do they do there? How do lobbyists interact with legislators?

Brent Hoffman: Well, “lobbyist” has kind of become a negative term in the citizen lexicon, but you’ll find that many citizens can actually be lobbyists, in that they can lobby their senator or their representative on a particular bill or an issue that’s important to them. But when we mention the term lobbyist, we’re talking about someone generally who is registered as a lobbyist with the Secretary of State’s office and wears a colored badge. You’ll find that many of those are well-intentioned, hard-working people. I always was eager to listen to what a lobbyist had to say on an issue, learn from it. Oftentimes they will have some thought or idea about a bill that you might not think of. But in the end, you have to bear in mind: you don’t work for the lobbyists, you don’t work for your colleagues, you don’t work for the caucus. You work for, and you report to, your constituents. So in the end, use lobbyists as a source of information, learn from it, ask them questions, get to study a bill and an issue to where you try your best to become expert on it with the limited time you have. But in the end, your vote should be based on your constituents, your conscience, and as I would often say, in the end it’s between you and God, and you’re alone with Him. So stick to your principles and your beliefs of what you feel is the right vote on behalf of your constituents, regardless of what everyone is doing around you. And at various times I’ve been alone in my opinion, in my vote, and part of a unanimous opinion in a vote. Neither should motivate you, drive you or influence you. You have to follow your own heart and your own conscience.

Dave Roetman: I think something you said there is very important: the relationship between the legislator and their constituents. Could you expound a little bit about the importance of that, and how a legislator should stay in touch with their constituents, and vice versa, how constituents should try to stay in touch with their legislator so that they represent them properly?

Brent Hoffman: That’s a great question, a great point, and oftentimes, unfortunately, you might think, it feels as if people are overlooked, even as a legislator. And it’s just critically important that you be constituent-focused. Again, there are so many sources for information. You’re surrounded by lobbyists at your desk, your colleagues are telling you one thing, your caucus is pressuring you one way. But it’s critical that you listen to your constituents, that you have an ear to a few people that you can trust, that you respond to those emails that you receive. I always tried to respond to every email that I received in the legislature. I wouldn’t necessarily recommend that for all legislators, because it accounted for about 3,500 emails, in the end, in the two sessions I went through. But your constituents, in particular in your district, you’d better respond to all those via email, you’d better answer those phone calls. You should listen. You should set up coffee sessions and listening sessions during the session to hear what your constituents have to say. Because in the end, theirs is the only opinion that should really be critically important to you when you make your decision on how you vote, because you represent and work for those 26,000 people in your district: not the lobbyists, not your colleagues, not the House members, not the governor’s office, certainly. You work for and represent those people. Do it with pride, stay in touch with them, listen to them, and they will appreciate you for it.

[21:28]

Dave Roetman: Brent, thank you for being with us.

Brent Hoffman: Well, it’s my pleasure. Thank you, sir.

Dave Roetman: This has been the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman, and we have been speaking to Brent Hoffman, former legislator, Senator from District 9.