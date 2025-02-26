Why South Dakota Needs an Unclaimed Property Trust Fund

South Dakota State Treasurer Josh Haeder and Deputy State Treasurer Jason Williams join Dave Roetman in February 2025 to explain how the state handles unclaimed property and why they want a trust fund for it. Haeder says the state has taken in about $1.5 billion in unclaimed property over the last decade, and about $1.2 billion of it is still claimable by its owners, yet none of it has been set aside because it was spent through the general fund, leaving a $1.2 billion liability that has earned zero interest. They walk through Senate Bill 155, which steps down the general fund’s yearly share and puts the rest into an interest-earning trust fund, and Senate Joint Resolution 505, which asks voters in 2026 to put a permanent trust fund in the constitution so the Investment Council can invest it like the state’s other trusts. Williams explains the office’s data matching to find owners, Dave lays out the action items, and Haeder explains how to search for your own unclaimed property at cash.sd.gov, which never costs anything.

Topics: South Dakota State Treasurer, unclaimed property, Unclaimed Property Trust Fund, SB 155, SJR 505, Amendment K, 2026 constitutional amendment, general fund, South Dakota Investment Council, House Appropriations, data matching, cash.sd.gov

“We’ve receded in about $1.5 billion, that’s with a B. We still have claimable by rightful owners $1.2 billion. ... They’re flabbergasted when I say zero, because 100% of that $1.2 billion has been spent. And you are correct, it’s carried as a perpetual liability to the state of South Dakota.” - State Treasurer Josh Haeder

Show notes

Published Feb. 26, 2025, during the legislative session, after the South Dakota Senate passed both SB 155 and SJR 505 by 35-0 votes on Feb. 20, 2025, and while both were waiting for House hearings.

Guests

Josh Haeder, South Dakota State Treasurer

Jason Williams, Deputy State Treasurer

State Treasurer Josh Haeder

The bills

SB 155 (2025): caps how much unclaimed property money goes into the general fund each year and puts everything above the cap into a new trust fund for unclaimed property. In the conversation Haeder describes the cap as starting at $65 million; in the final law it is the office’s operating costs plus $61,384,827 in fiscal 2026 and $58 million in fiscal 2027, then $4 million less each year down to $25 million from fiscal 2035 on.

SJR 505 (2025): asks voters to add a trust for unclaimed property fund to the state constitution, invested by the State Investment Council. Part of the interest and income goes to the general fund each year starting July 1, 2027, and the money can’t be diverted except to pay owners’ claims or by a three-fourths vote of all the members elected to each house.

Update (October 2026)

Both measures passed without a single no vote. The House passed SB 155 70-0 on March 5, 2025, and Gov. Larry Rhoden signed it March 13, 2025. The House passed SJR 505 69-0 on March 6, 2025; as a joint resolution it doesn’t go to the governor and was filed with the Secretary of State on March 12, 2025.

SJR 505 is now Constitutional Amendment K on the Nov. 3, 2026 ballot. Haeder wrote the “yes” statement in the state’s ballot question pamphlet: the temporary fund earns only 3% to 4%, while the Investment Council’s trusts do better (School and Public Lands 8.3%, Education Enhancement 7.9%). No “no” statement was filed, and South Dakota Searchlight reported on Oct. 15, 2026 that no organized opposition has surfaced. Searchlight also reported that yearly unclaimed property receipts recently hit a record $308 million.

The 2026 Legislature has already tapped the statutory fund once: SB 121, signed March 30, 2026, moved $8,212,497 from the trust fund for unclaimed property to the general fund for the Richmond Lake dam and spillway replacement.

Haeder is term-limited. In the episode he calls Williams “your next state treasurer,” but Williams is not on the 2026 ballot; the Nov. 3 race for treasurer is between Republican Melissa Hull, who works in Haeder’s office, and Democrat Margaret Kuipers. Early voting is underway, and Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2026.

Links

Search for your unclaimed property (South Dakota State Treasurer): https://cash.sd.gov/

South Dakota State Treasurer’s Office: https://sdtreasurer.gov/

2025 SB 155, reduce the amount of unclaimed property deposited into the general fund: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25909

2025 SJR 505, trust for unclaimed property fund (Amendment K): https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/25479

2026 SB 121, Richmond Lake dam transfer: https://sdlegislature.gov/Session/Bill/27134

2026 Ballot Question Pamphlet (SD Secretary of State): https://sdsos.gov/elections-voting/upcoming-elections/general-information/2026%20Ballot%20Question%20Information/2026%20Ballot%20Question%20Files/2026%20BQ/2026GeneralBQPamphletFINAL.pdf

Update sources

Amendment K: Lawmakers ask voters to approve investing unclaimed property proceeds in a trust fund (South Dakota Searchlight, Oct. 15, 2026): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/2026/10/15/amendment-k-lawmakers-ask-voters-to-approve-investing-unclaimed-property-proceeds-in-a-trust-fund/

SB 155 as enacted, 2025 Session Laws chapter 184: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/SessionLaw/284070.pdf?Year=2025

SJR 505 as filed, 2025 Session Laws chapter 2: https://mylrc.sdlegislature.gov/api/Documents/SessionLaw/284198.pdf?Year=2025

Attorney General’s final ballot explanation for the unclaimed property trust fund amendment: https://atg.sd.gov/OurOffice/Media/pressreleasesdetail.aspx?id=3081

FY2027 Budget in Brief (SD Bureau of Finance and Management), unclaimed property receipts and the SB 121 transfer: https://bfm.sd.gov/budget/BiB/SD_BIB_FY2027.pdf

2026 state treasurer race (South Dakota Searchlight voter guide): https://southdakotasearchlight.com/voter-guides/contests/2026-south-dakota-state-treasurer-race/

Full transcript

About this transcript: It was machine-transcribed in-house and then edited for readability. Filler words and false starts are removed, and the meaning is unchanged. [?] marks a word or phrase we’re unsure of. Timestamps are approximate and match the clean edit of the episode audio.

[00:07]

Dave Roetman: This is the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’re here with Josh Haeder, who is the treasurer of the state of South Dakota, and Jason Williams, who also works in the treasurer’s office. Welcome, [?].

Josh Haeder: It’s good to be with you. It’s something I’ve been looking forward to for a long time, so thanks for having us both today. We appreciate it.

Jason Williams: Always good to talk to you, Dave.

Dave Roetman: Thanks for being on. So let’s get right into it. Could you explain what the treasurer’s office does and what is unclaimed property?

Josh Haeder: Yeah, so one of our primary responsibilities is to focus on the division of unclaimed property is when the state receives unclaimed funds, it’s our job to locate rightful owners and try to get their unclaimed funds back to them. For context, people are surprised. One of the questions I usually ask people when we’re out in the public is how much unclaimed property do you think we’ve received, say, in the last decade? And people will say, well, $70 million, $80 million, something along those lines. They are generally flabbergasted when they hear that we’ve received in about $1.5 billion over the last decade. And we still have about $1.2 billion that is still claimable by the rightful owners. So when you see us on TV or doing interviews like this, the whole point of it is to encourage people to check their name and see if they have unclaimed funds. Just a free plug on that, Dave, it’s cash.sd.gov. That’s where people can go to check and see if they have unclaimed funds. And I would just, one thing I always throw out there for folks is if you’re looking up your name, just know that there is never a cost. To claim your unclaimed funds. So again, our responsibility is to advertise and search out the folks that have these unclaimed funds.

Dave Roetman: And you know, last week I put in a claim for some unclaimed funds that I had, just some old bills that I overpaid.

Josh Haeder: Well, that’s awesome. Do you care to tell the listeners, because they can look it up, how much money you had?

Dave Roetman: Oh, it was something like $30, two different $30 charges. Just old bills that were returned to me from my cell phone.

Josh Haeder: I’m glad you said that because you know when you talk about unclaimed property you know people frequently ask where does it typically come from you know and it typically comes from you know things like that where you’ve had overpayments on bills what I frequently tell people is generally unclaimed property comes from like bank accounts stock bonds dividends securities but we get some fascinating things the most important The important thing there is people tend to relocate a fair amount and if they don’t know that they have an account somewhere and they forget to update their address, state law says that after three years, which is called dormancy period, if the holder, which generally think of like a bank or a financial institution, can’t locate the rightful owner, that’s when it becomes unclaimed property and it’s turned over to the state and becomes our job to find those folks. One of the cool things, I’m just going to give you this before we get into some of this other discussion, is that we get safety deposit boxes once in a while, and that was one thing I was not prepared for, is the things that come in safety deposit boxes. And you get cool stuff, you get wills, and we’ve seen World War II letters, things like that, but we’ve gotten gold teeth, gold bars, silver bars, the previous treasure got a woman’s ashes. That you don’t think about when you’re running to do this job. When you think of unclaimed property, it can literally be anything, and it’s fairly all-encompassing at the end of the day.

Dave Roetman: Coming from just banks, but also hospitals, department stores. What other organizations would have to give you unclaimed property?

Josh Haeder: Yeah, so a big one would be gift cards. People get gift cards for the holidays, birthdays, all the time. You think of places like Walmart or any of these other big box stores, the same rules as far as dormancy period of three years applies to all of those big box stores. So people are fairly surprised at the number of gift cards that we get sent to the state, and that’s a pretty big one.

Dave Roetman: And of course this is not tax money, so it doesn’t belong to the state of South Dakota. It belongs to the people who of course own that unclaimed property.

Josh Haeder: Right. That’s correct, Dave. If you look at unclaimed property laws, they simply state, just to kind of pare it down, in South Dakota, for example, our job is to only hold these funds until we can find the rightful owners. That’s all we’re to do with the money. It is not tax revenue. It is not to be spent that way. It’s simply to be held until we find the rightful owners at the end of the day. That is correct. Some folks think, well, gosh, this has got to be tax revenue. That’s not the case in any perspective. It rarely ever comes from taxes in any perspective. Thus, it’s not really revenue. An example I would give you on that, Dave, and we can get into this a little bit. One of the issues that we face since I’ve taken office is the state of South Dakota, through the legislative process, is able to spend in unclaimed funds, whatever we don’t return in a given year, okay? Like this year, we bring in $310 million. We can return just rough math $50 million. The state can spend the rest of that money. However, that is carried as a liability on our books because it is not revenue, even if the state is using it as revenue. So that has been one of those pain point issues for me since I’ve been elected to this job.

[05:11]

Dave Roetman: To clarify, we have debt. That we owe to the people who have unclaimed property that of course the state of South Dakota has spent. But theoretically speaking, that could be claimed at any time.

Josh Haeder: That’s correct. So let me just let me further clarify for you. So over the last decade, we’ve, when I say receded in, that just means the money that we’ve brought in from holders like financial institutions, we receded in about $1.5 billion. That’s with a B. We still have claimable by rightful owners $1.2 billion. Now, get this, the most people will ask you when I tell them that, well, how much interest have we earned on that money over the years? They’re flabbergasted when I say zero because 100% of that $1.2 billion has been spent. And you are correct, it’s carried as a perpetual liability to the state of South Dakota, meaning it’s still money that’s owed to somebody else. It’s not money that is counted as revenue at any point in time. So as of today, we have a $1.2 billion liability with no money set aside to pay those claims, should they be claimed.

Dave Roetman: That doesn’t seem like the right thing to do. That doesn’t seem right.

Josh Haeder: Well, I hope you didn’t fall off your chair, because again, people are absolutely surprised when we talk about that liability. And listen, if I were to carry that major liability in my personal life, or anybody listening to this interview and podcast would do that, that would be what most would consider incredibly poor financial management at the end of the day. And it’s the reason, again, since I’ve taken office, that we’ve talked about the importance of introducing a trust fund. And again, we could get into that a little bit. But just very briefly, a trust fund where it says, At the end of the day, whatever we can’t return as a state in unclaimed property in a given year then goes into a trust fund where it can earn interest. And interest, at the end of the day, can then be sent back to the general fund and be used as a source of what we call ongoing revenue. But you’re protecting those unclaimed property dollars by setting them in the trust. And so, Dave, one of the things we’re talking about is this $1.2 billion liability. If over time we’re putting these funds into a trust, it becomes a lifelong asset. To the state of South Dakota. It’s something that doesn’t end at any point in time, so it goes past me and the next generation at the end of the day.

Dave Roetman: And the state of South Dakota has more than one trust fund from various projects that they have done over the years, and so these trust funds, of course, just get the interest. It’s invested by the state of South Dakota. And interest can be spent by the state of South Dakota legally, legitimately. But this trust fund would basically be there to cover the costs of claims that are made and for any unbunded liabilities that come up in the future.

Josh Haeder: That’s correct. So I’m going to give you three things. And the first thing, as you said, invested by the state of South Dakota. Point of clarification, invested by the number one investment council in the United States of America, the South Dakota Investment Council. So that really gives me a high level of confidence. Dave, when you look at our trust funds, their average rate of return is about 7%, sometimes a little higher, sometimes a touch lower. But that compounds over time. It pays out 4% a year. So anything over that 4% is reinvested back into the principal. So you look at if we’re putting $180 million in this year and $200 million next year, and it pays out 4%. An additional 3% goes on top of that principal balance. Again, the goal for us, realistically, at the end of the day, is get this thing to a billion dollars. It’s the largest trust fund in South Dakota history. I just wanted to point that out to you. I’ll just give you two things here. People might be a little confused. We’ve got Senate Bill 155 and Senate Joint Resolution 505. So I’ll just give you a quick rundown of why we have a bill and why we have a resolution if you’re cool with that. Absolutely.

Dave Roetman: That’s the solution. Go ahead. Yes.

Josh Haeder: So to give you the solutions, again, this is something that myself and Jason and our entire team has looked at really over the last six years. And just to give you some historical context, we brought a bill and a resolution, I think it was six years ago, something like that, and it did not pass. Things have changed this year as people see the spending disparities that we have. So we have Senate Bill 155. What Senate Bill 155 does at the end of the day is it establishes a quote-unquote trust fund, but it’s really a savings account at the end of the day. Now, the reason we did that, and I’ll tell you where that goes, is there’s still large dollar amounts that we planned to see over the next year or two, right? Well, if we don’t have a bill, we have no way to bring those funds in over the next year or two. We’d have to wait for a resolution to pass. Having a bill allows us to bring money in starting next year. And what we did in that is we recognized that the legislature has an overreliance on these funds. And so we brought together all the players. We had, of course, Senator Taffy Howard, who is the prime sponsor, Representative Chris Kassin, and we’ve got all of the members of appropriations, the lieutenant governor’s office came together and said, listen, we want to get this done. This is a priority of the treasurer’s office, but we don’t I don’t want to necessarily just pull the rug out from the legislature because it’s not the new legislature’s fault for what we’re doing. We just need to try to fix the problem. So what we’ve done is we’ve said instead of pulling that rug out, we’re going to have a responsible drawdown over about a decade. So that would start next year if we get this through the House where it would say the legislature can spend $65 million in ongoing revenue. And it’ll decrease by $4 million every year for about a decade until it gets to that $25 million mark. And then once it gets to $25 million, that is the ongoing revenue annually that the legislature can spend and count on from unclaimed property. That’s a pretty safe bet that will always bring in significantly more than that. But every year, Whatever amount is over the top of that, starting at $65 million and then going down to $25 million, anything over that goes into the trust fund. Having that bill at the end of the day, again, allows us to capture that money starting next year, but there’s a caveat with that. I said we’re starting a trust fund. When the legislature approves a bill like this, you can only manage the money in what’s called the cash flow fund. So essentially what we’re doing is setting up a glorified savings account at the end of the day because it can only earn a rate of return of about 5%. Better than nothing, we can start bringing in those large dollar amounts, but at the end of the day, it requires the voters to approve a trust fund for the investment council to have the capacity to utilize all the investment tools of the other trust funds to get that 7-8% return. So that’s why we also have a resolution on top of this, SJR 505, to go to the voters during If they approve, then we have a permanent trust fund where we get that high rate of return. And I would just tell you, Senate Bill 155, based on the work that we’ve done, passed [?] the Senate 35-0. It’s a historic piece of legislation. If you listen to President Pro Tem Chris Karr, he said historic legislation. It’s one of the most impactful things that the legislature can do. So we’re really proud of the relationships that we’ve created to get both of those bills through the Senate chamber 35-0. And just for.

[12:34]

Dave Roetman: Historical perspective here, this is historic for several reasons. One is that previously in the past legislative sessions, a trust fund like this would be opposed by some of the single [?] legislators and that’s completely flipped, that’s completely changed, everybody’s on board.

Josh Haeder: That’s 100% correct. Matter of fact, if you go back six years ago when this was first brought to the legislature, listen to the House floor debate. Boy, I tell you what, they were kicking and screaming and talking about all these one-time projects. Our argument then is the argument that we have today that, yes, one-time projects can be good if they’re properly vetted and they go through the legislative process, not force down anyone’s throats. However, when you’re borrowing money from unclaimed property to do those projects, that’s the wrong thing to do at the end of the day. To give you context on that, this year, people are paying attention to the prison funding bill. You’ll notice that they wanted to take, and this bill died today in the House, I believe it’s 10-25. Died 35-35 because they needed a majority. It said that they would take 186 million dollars from unclaimed property. And put it into the prison trust. Now, I’m not here to speak on the prison, but what I’m here to say is that’s just borrowed money at the end of the day. And so, proud of the legislature that they, took some initiative on that.

Dave Roetman: Well, that’s the right thing to do because, literally, that’s somebody else’s property that they’re trying to take and use for a project.

Josh Haeder: 100%. And what we’ve said... What my team has said is that at the end of the day, let’s take that money, put it in account, allow it to earn interest, use the interest. At the end of the day, but don’t touch the principle because it truly does belong to somebody else. The only time we ever want to touch the principle is if for some scenario not enough unclaimed property comes in at the end of the day to pay claims, that that’s when it would be used and that’s it. At the end of the day. And so that’s good fiscal management at the end of the day. And I wish the feds would pay attention to what we’re doing here in South Dakota because they could use a dose of good fiscal management. South Dakota has the opportunity to be an example that other states can follow with this trust fund idea. Where we’re at in the process today is we’ll have two bill hearings again for Senate Bill 155 and joint resolution 505 on the House side, either late this week or early next week. Once we get that to the House floor, then we can have the governor sign the Senate bill. As you know, Dave, joint resolutions don’t need a signature of the governor. They pass both chambers and then go to a vote of the public in two years. And so we get that passed. I would just encourage everybody, there’s going to be a lot of constitutional amendments and things to vote on the ballot in a couple of years. Make sure you’re paying to the Unclaimed Property Trust Fund. We’re going to absolutely need a yes on that from the people of South Dakota.

[15:14]

Dave Roetman: Action items for our listeners. One is to contact the legislators and support SB 155. Second would be in 2026, vote yes on the Unclaimed Property Trust Fund. And of course, third, go to the Treasurer’s website and claim your property.

Josh Haeder: Let’s tackle, yes, the first two. Senate Bill 155, again, will be in House Appropriations. You’re welcome to reach out to those folks. We’re fortunate enough to get it through there. Then, of course, contact your representatives so we can get it to the governor’s desk. Yeah, vote yes on the resolution. And then, of course, we’re always plugging this. Go to cash.sd.gov. Check and see if your name’s on the list. Again, there is never a cost. To claim your unclaimed funds. Look up your family members. Give them a call if you see their name. It’s kind of a fun process. Word of mouth is always the strongest and freest source of advertising you can have at the end of the day, so cash.sd.gov. My esteemed deputy, your next state treasurer, Jason Williams, has a couple comments.

Jason Williams: Dave, I was just going to mention that one of the unique things working with Josh in the treasurer’s office. He’s a very innovative guy, very open to change. And one of the things we’ve been working on is data matching. So when we get a lot of information in for unclaimed properties, such as social security numbers, tax ID records, addresses, names associated with these properties, He has started a program for data matching that allows us to go out and find the person who’s missing this property rather than waiting for them to come find us. That’s another huge reason why we need to have this trust fund set up in law because it’s going to generate larger returns in the future than in previous years and it’s going to protect the state of South Dakota taxpayers. From having to foot the bill to pay those claims back if we have some additional funds set aside.

Dave Roetman: Well, that makes a lot of sense. Data mining, data matching is something that is done by just about everybody at this point, the government and for corporations. It should be used for good to find people and give them back their money proactively.

Josh Haeder: Well, and I just leave you, that’s kind of been our motto, both on unclaimed property and the Treasury Services Division is just because it’s always been done a certain way doesn’t mean it’s the right or most effective way to get the job done moving forward and that we always have to challenge ourselves and our processes every single day to be better for the taxpayers of South Dakota.

Jason Williams: And just to put the trust fund in context, the three other trust funds that we have in South Dakota, the Health Care Trust Fund, the Education Enhancement Trust Fund, and the Dakota Cement Trust Fund, the principal balance that went in for all of those three when they were originally created totals about $827 million. If we would have started a trust fund 10 years ago and all the funds were coming into South Dakota would have gone into a trust fund, it would have exceeded a billion dollars within 10 years. There has been a sizable amount of money that’s been coming into the state of South Dakota for just the last three years. I think we brought in $600 million in unclaimed properties.

Dave Roetman: Well, gentlemen, thank you very much for being on the Making Waves podcast. My name is Dave Roetman. We’ve been here with Josh Haeder, the treasurer of South Dakota, and his deputy, Jason Williams. Thank you, gentlemen.

Josh Haeder: Thank you.

Jason Williams: Thanks, Dave.